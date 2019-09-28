While many Nebraskans were thinking red Saturday night, a number of others at the Aksarben Stock Show were thinking purple.
Gretchen Kirchmann, strategic development manager for Aksarben, said 36 animals were auctioned off as part of Aksarben’s Purple Ribbon Auction. Those that placed in competition at Aksarben Friday and Saturday, were auctioned off at the event.
During the auction, exhibitors were able to show their animal to have bidders, made up of businesses and organizations from across Nebraska, bid on the respective animal.
“We have sponsors who contribute money and they earmark a certain amount of money that they want to go into the auction,” Kirchmann said. “The exhibitors are competing and the bidders will buy them (animals). So it is really philanthropic giving. People are sponsoring a scholarship.”
Kirchmann said the money raised from the Purple Ribbon Auction is “a 50-50 split” with half of it going to scholarships and the other half going directly to the exhibitor in the form of a cash reward. She said exhibitors use their funds to recoup the costs of feed, veterinary bills and other expenses associated with showing their animal.
Aksarben raised $170,000 last year and Kirchmann said the organization expected to raise around the same amount or more this year at the Purple Ribbon Auction.
Cassidee Stratman and Ross Klitz, both of Cuming County, earned reserve grand champion and grand champion, respectively, in the calf challenge at Aksarben, earning them the right to show their animals in the Purple Ribbon Auction Saturday night.
The pair said they received a calf by random draw last December and had to work to grow the calf and prepare it to show at Aksarben. Stratman said when she got her calf in December, it was 530 pounds and she ended up getting it to 1,526 pounds for the Purple Ribbon Auction.
Stratman said when she got the calf, it was “wild,” so she had to work to break the animal and turn it into a show animal. She added she “implanted” the feed, which boosts the calf’s growth and gives it the ability to eat more to put on more weight.
Klitz said that as part of the calf challenge, he had to monitor his calf’s feed, make sure its intake was consistent and the calf was eating properly.
Stratman and Klitz said they have both competed at Aksarben since they were 10 years old, never making it to the Purple Ribbon Auction before Saturday. They said it was “great” and “awesome” to participate in the Purple Ribbon Auction for the first time ever.
Tanya Stephens, market president for Great Western Bank, said the bank has participated in the Purple Ribbon Action each of the three years Aksarben has been in Grand Island. She said Great Western chooses to participate as a bidder in the auction due to it helping to support scholarships for young people.
“I think everybody is here for the scholarship reason,” she said. “It is a good chance for the youth to get an opportunity to show their animal. For most of the business people, it doesn’t matter where the money goes because it is all a good cause.”
Klitz, a student at Southeast Community College, said he planned to use the money from the Purple Ribbon Auction to expand his cow herd and to pay for his tuition. Stratman, a junior at Guardian Angels Central Catholic in West Point, said she planned to dedicate her winnings toward college.
