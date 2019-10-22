CUSHING — In donating a purebred Hereford bull calf to a family near St. Paul, Richard Doetker says he’s just following in the great old tradition of one farmer helping another.
Doetker, who lives in Roca, is a retired Lincoln police officer. But he grew up on a farm near Pickrell.
On Sunday, Doetker and his wife presented a young bull to the James Hansen family, which suffered livestock losses in the ice-driven flood on March 13. Hansen, his wife and two kids live about 6 miles northeast of St. Paul, close to the North Loup River.
On that cold day in March, Hansen lost more than 20 calves, a handful of cows and one breeding bull. During the storm, Hansen’s wife, Darlene, wound up in a tree, holding on for dear life.
Doetker has seen farmers harvest crops for a neighbor who had cancer. Watching news coverage of the flood, he saw people coming in from the Dakotas and Iowa to help.
He thinks “one of the coolest things about the farming and ranching community is it’s probably the only business that helps out the other one when they’re down.”
Doetker decided he would donate a bull calf to help a family begin replacing the cattle they lost in the flood, but he also wanted to be sure about his donation’s destination. He sold some heifers to a man named Chris Berndt, who told him about Hansen, his neighbor.
When Doetker called Hansen, Hansen said, “You know, I think there’s probably other people more deserving than me.”
Doetker responded. “You almost lost your wife. You lost about 15, 20 head of cattle. I don’t know how you could get more deserving than that.”
During the traumatic morning in March, Hansen and his father, Randy, couldn’t find Darlene.
“She couldn’t answer her phone because her fingers were so cold,” he said. She was holding onto a calf that was 4 or 5 days old. At that point, the water was up to her chest.
When her husband and father-in-law rescued her, her legs were all scratched up from the ice, even though she was wearing coveralls and jeans. But she never did see a doctor.
Hansen, 36, works full time at Windmill Feed Yard in Farwell. The day of the ice storm, he was dropping off a load of cow-calf heifer pairs north of Elba, near Cotesfield.
“When we were dumping the pairs off we could hear the ice on the river. It was real loud,” he said.
When he got to the river, “You could see the water was starting to come up but the river was still iced over.” In the next 10 minutes, the river came up about 4 feet.
Because it had been a cold winter, the spring calving pairs were fenced in. Hansen called his dad and asked him to cut the fence so the cows could head north, up on the hills. Hansen knew it would take him a while, so he called Darlene, who works at Citizens Bank in St. Paul.
At that point, the water was 2 to 3 feet deep in the hay meadow where the cattle were. When Darlene got there, she said, “It’s bad. You need to get here.”
“I tried to stay in the brush because I knew I’d have something to hold onto at least,” she said Sunday.
With all the ice coming through the trees, it was very loud, Hansen said. Not only that, but the cows were bellowing as well. When they found Darlene, they took her home to warm her up.
They returned a couple of hours later. The cattle were on an island that was quickly getting smaller. But the calves would not head north. “They’d go out in the water and they’d come right back,” he said.
The Hansens saved what they could. The ice was probably 18 inches thick, Hansen said. He saw “boulders as big as a vehicle, or bigger.”
Randy has owned the farm for 36 years. The North and South Loup connect nearby.
During the March storm, the North Loup was as high as he’s seen it. He saw the river come up once during an ice jam, but it was nowhere near as high. “I’ve seen a creek over here overflow three times in my lifetime, but never the river,” he said.
James and Darlene Hansen have two sons, Jarett, 7, and Jaron, 2.
The purebred Hereford bull calf will be used for breeding.
“I’m going to use him on my commercial cows,” Darlene said.
In mid-September, the animal weighed 710 pounds.
Randy said people don’t help each other as much as they used to.
“Helping people out is what the world should be,” he said.
