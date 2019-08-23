Pump & Pantry and Bosselman Enterprises will unveil plans at the Nebraska State Fair to build a new flagship store on South Locust and Highway 34, the company said in a press release Friday.
The new 6,000 square foot store will be the largest in the Pump & Pantry franchise. Featuring new branding and a new look, the store will offer outdoor seating, a quick serve food concept, 12 fueling stations, two car washes — both standard and touchless — and many other services and amenities.
The location will also offer access from both Highway 34 and South Locust Street.
“We look forward to bringing this new look for Pump & Pantry to our hometown as soon as we can,” said Bosselman Enterprises President Charlie Bosselman. “Our company has a number of projects on our plate right now, but this one is definitely a priority, and we’re looking forward to serving our customers even better with this new store and location.”
Architectural renderings of the new store can be seen at the Pump & Pantry State Fair Booth inside the Pinnacle Exposition Building during the 2019 Nebraska State Fair and are also attached to this release.