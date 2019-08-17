In celebration of the 150th Nebraska State Fair, Pump & Pantry will be giving away fuel coupons at the State Fair.
Fair attendees will receive a coupon good for Super Unleaded 88 (E15) fuel at a discounted rate.
“Many people make the special drive to Nebraska State Fair each year, and this is a way to say thank you for making memories with us,” said Nebraska State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox.
The free fuel coupon is good for E15 fuel for $2.15 a gallon, up to 30 gallons.
Coupons will be distributed to fairgoers while supplies last and will be valid through the end of the fair, Sept. 2. Nebraskans can take advantage of the free fuel at 13 Pump & Pantry locations across the state, including three locations in Grand Island.
Pump & Pantry is the official convenience store of Nebraska State Fair. Fair tickets and carnival wristbands are being sold at its stores in advance of the fair.