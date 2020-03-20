The Grand Island Public Works Department is strongly urging residents not to flush baby wipes, paper towels, hand towels, paper shop towels, etc. down the toilet and into the sanitary sewer City collection system.

These items do not break down and will cause backups into your private sanitary sewer lines, as well as the City’s sanitary sewer mains.

A sanitary sewer backup into a property is not a pleasant experience so please only use the toilet to dispose of toilet paper, all other items must be thrown in the trash.

