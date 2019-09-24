The public will have an opportunity to see and hear bidder’s views and plans-of-action for the former Grand Island Veterans Home site at a public meeting Thursday night.
Nebraska Department of Administrative Services-Building Division will host the meeting from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Community Meeting Room at City Hall.
The property has been vacant since the veterans home moved to Kearney in January.
