The Nebraska Public Service Commission will host a hearing next month to further investigate complaints dealing with blocked railroad crossings in Hall County.
In a press release Tuesday, the commission scheduled a hearing for 10 a.m. Feb. 5 at the Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St. The commission will take testimony from the involved railroad carriers — Nebraska Central Railroad Co. and Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Co. The public is also welcome to attend and provide comment.
“We encourage Grand Island area residents who have been dealing with blocked railroad crossings to attend the hearing so that we can gain a better understanding of the issues they are facing,” said commission Chairwoman Mary Ridder.
According to the commission docket, it is alleged that the BNSF railroad tracks adjacent to Highway 2 from Engleman Road to Broadwell Avenue have had trains sitting idle on them “for several hours,” blocking crossings and leading to complaints from nearby residents.
It says the blockages also trigger the safety arm and signal, including lights and warning bells, during the time the trains sit at the crossings.
The docket also alleges a section of track between Saint Paul Road and Sky Park Road, and Airport Road East to past Fourth Street East blocks have idle trains on them blocking crossings at Fourth Street, Seventh Street and Capital Avenue while entering the Union Pacific Railroad line south of Fourth Street.
The commission says each of these aforementioned areas raises safety concerns as schools are nearby and crossings that children use to walk to and from school are blocked. Additionally, it says, first responders were called to residences that need assistance and finding alternate routes around the blockages increases response times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.