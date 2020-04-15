Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will be answering questions from Nebraskans during the next live, one-hour NET News town hall meeting about COVID-19 and our state’s response at 8:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, April 16, on NET, Nebraska’s PBS & NPR Stations and The Independent Facebook page.
Along with Gov. Ricketts, questions will be answered by Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center; and Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of Emergency Management and Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
“Speaking of Nebraska: COVID-19 Town Hall with Governor Ricketts” will be carried on television and radio by NET. It will also be streamed on the NET website, the NET Nebraska app and on Facebook.
Spanish subtitles for the program will be available on television, the NET website and the NET Nebraska app.
Viewers and listeners may ask questions during the town hall program by calling 1-800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212.
Both before and during the broadcast, questions can be emailed to news@netNebraska.org or submitted to the Facebook pages for NET Nebraska, NET News or NET Radio. Questions can also be submitted via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #COVID19Nebraska.
Nebraskans can follow the latest news on COVID-19 in Nebraska, plus get information on the coronavirus disease and resources for reducing risk of infection at netNebraska.org/coronavirus.
