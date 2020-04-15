Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 2, 2020. Gov. Ricketts defended his refusal to issue a stay-at-home order for residents, arguing that it isn't necessary for Nebraska even though 40 other governors have done so to try to keep the new coronavirus from spreading. Ricketts said he doesn't plan to deviate from his current approach, which includes a statewide, non-enforceable recommendation that residents avoid gatherings with more than 10 people.