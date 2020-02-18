With concerns that the Grand Island Cemetery is running out of burial spaces, Todd McCoy, Grand Island Parks and Recreation director, and his staff have developed a preliminary plan to increase the number of spaces there without having to expand the cemetery outside of its traditional location.
The Grand Island Cemetery is a 90-acre tract established in the late 1860s near the intersection of Webb and Stolley Park roads.
McCoy told the council that there were 614 traditional spaces to sell in the current cemetery. The cemetery provides approximately 150 burial spaces annually, so those lots could possibly be sold out by 2025.
To expand the availability of spaces there for another quarter century or more, McCoy and his staff presented a plan to the council that would potentially increase available spaces from 614 to 5,138.
McCoy said allowing upright markers in Section J of the cemetery would add as many as 80 traditional spaces.
He said, even at a reduced price, flat marker spaces are not as popular as upright marker spaces. For this reason, McCoy said there are very few flat marker spaces sold each year in the cemetery’s J section. He said by allowing for upright markers, it would better serve the demand for space.
The plan would require the council amending City Code at a future meeting.
McCoy also said they could add 1,160 spaces by converting existing gravel roads. He said the cemetery on the south side of Stolley Park Road is divided by roads into a number of long narrow blocks. McCoy said these blocks are considerably narrower than those at the cemetery on the north side. Every other east-west road could be removed, he said, and the land developed into cemetery lots, making space for 1,160 additional burial spaces.
He said there are another 1,218 spaces that remain unclaimed from the council’s 1969 abandonment reclaim effort.
Nebraska law allows cities, counties and cemetery districts to reclaim unused abandoned cemetery lots. McCoy said this is done by publishing notice of the lots believed to be unused and abandoned and giving the owners and/or successors one year in which to redeem the lots.
On June 2, 1969, the Grand Island City Council adopted a resolution providing for publication of notice and, on June 19, 1969, notice of apparent abandonment was published concerning approximately 1,500 spaces.
He said very few of the spaces were redeemed or resold. These are lots, according to McCoy, that were sold prior to May 1, 1946 but there’s no record of an internment at the lot/space.
He said his staff has identified an additional 2,066 spaces that have been inactive since the 1930s.
McCoy also told the council that at the end of 2019, of the 614 traditional spaces left, there were 183 flat marker spaces, 125 ash spaces, 54 infant, and 18 columbarium spaces.
He said the existing columbarium provides 48 niches for ash burials. He said they currently have plans to build five more future units.
McCoy’s plan was well-received by the council. He will bring back a more detailed plan to the council at a later date.
Also at the meeting, Tonya Brown, chair of Grow Grand Island, along with other members of the organization, presented a detailed report of Grow Grand Island’s history since 2016, when the organization was formed.
They also told the council about various ongoing and future projects for helping the community grow, especially in the area of recruiting highly skilled professionals to fill needed jobs in the community. Other ongoing projects would promote the city facilities for future events that will draw visitors to Grand Island, and work with Grand Island and area schools to identify and encourage future business leaders and entrepreneurs.
Grow Grand Island receives $500,000 from the city’s food and beverage taxes to achieve its goals.
Last year, Brown said, was an eventful year as Grow Grand Island set in motion a number of projects.
Other programs under development by Grow Grand Island include workforce development, an internship program for local industries to recruit skilled college students to careers in Grand Island, a program to help retrain available workers to existing and future community jobs needs, and a program to improve welcome signage.
Mayor Roger Steele praised the organization’s past and ongoing efforts to improve the city.
