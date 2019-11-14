The former Shopko building could see new life as the new location of Grand Island Public Schools’ Early Learning Center under a proposed plan presented to the GIPS Board of Education on Thursday evening.
GIPS Chief Financial Officer Virgil Harden said local businessman Ray O’Connor is proposing to donate approximately 50,000 square feet of space in the old Shopko building to develop into a new location for the Early Learning Center located in the former Engleman Elementary building at 4360 W. Capital Ave.
The Shopko building has been vacant since the store closed in June.
“One of the key things kids need to have is the physical space so they can do all the things they need to, or the community can be engaged,” Harden said. “There is a large meeting room in the facility. There are nine classrooms being proposed. We have a floor plan that is a rough draft, so we can cost out approximately what we think the project would cost.”
Harden emphasized to the board, and to the public, that the proposal is just that, meaning it is very preliminary and subject to changes.
“We have a dozen or more meetings going back and forth over quite a period of time just to get to the point to bring this to public discussion and information you (the board),” he said “We will have many more dialogues and discussions. If things fall into place, we will have to take action very quickly, so we wanted to make sure we had this as an information item. We could even end up with a special meeting for the single purpose of approving contracts on this.”
Harden said the total investment for the proposed new Early Learning Center is $9.65 million. He said the building value given to the district by O’Connor is $3.3 million and includes GIPS’ share of the building space, the land it sits on and the land around it that is proportionate to the building.
Harden said the overall preliminary cost to the district is $6.35 million due to O’Connor gifting the building to GIPS.
“That is approximately a 52% return on investment; for every dollar we put in, we are getting 52 cents back,” he said. “That is a pretty good rate of return.”
A new location for the Early Learning Center is needed, Harden said, as the district promised the center that it would only be housed at its current location for a couple of years. That was 10 years ago, he said. Board member Heidi Schutz said this shows how the proposed project is greatly needed.
“For 12 years, we have been studying this, looking at this and trying to find a location for this,” she said. “The opportunity we have with this generous donation from Mr. O’Connor makes this seem like the best solution at this point in time.”
For the record
In other action, the board:
— Recognized the Academy of Technical Sciences and the Academy of Freshman Exploration for being awarded National Career Academy Coalition model status.
— Heard a proposal from Harden regarding a proposal to upgrade the scoreboard at Memorial Stadium that will include a video display.
— Voted 6-0, with board member Carlos Barcenas absent, to approve a naming gift agreement to name the varsity locker room, which will be located on the west side of the stadium, the “Coach Ken Fischer Locker Room” in honor of Fischer.
— Recognized Walnut Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Allison Aldrich and Gates PE teacher Leah Michel for being awarded SHAPE Nebraska’s health education and physical education teachers of the years, respectively.
— Recognized Grand Island Senior High School senior Jacob Kosmicki for earning a perfect score on the ACT.
