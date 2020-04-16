One of Grand Island’s busiest roads will see improvements thanks to a roads project underway.
The city Public Works Department is one week into a project that will improve North Road from Highway 2 south to Highway 30.
Public Works Director John Collins said North Road will be converted into a three-lane road, with the third lane being a continuous left-turn lane.
A roundabout will also be constructed at the intersection of Capital Avenue and North Road.
Collins said the project will be done in two phases, with the first phase going from Highway 2 to the Primrose driveway. The second phase will be construction of the roundabout.
The cost of the project is $3.3 million, with the majority of the funds coming from gas taxes. The city has partnered with Diamond Engineering for the first phase of the project. It began accepting bids Tuesday for the rest of the project.
Collins said the project will improve safety and traffic flow in front of Northwest High School, where he said there are problems “on almost a daily basis.”
“When school is in session, you have a lot of people trying to turn left into the driveway and you have a lot of people that don’t want to wait,” he said. “They pull over into the grass area, or even into that little swell ditch to pass them, which is never a good thing.”
Collins said traffic often backs up in the morning and in the afternoon on North Road by the school. The left-turn lane will help to ease traffic backups by allowing through traffic in the outer two lanes.
The North Road project will also improve drainage, he said, as water will be directed off the road onto Capital Avenue and down to Moore’s Creek.
Collins said the North Road project should be completed by fall.
