As Easter approaches, many organizations are trying to still have their traditional events but adapt them to social-distancing guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Project Hunger hosts the Easter Basket Extravaganza every year, this year being the 24th annual event. However, the organization isn’t able to put the baskets out at the Conestoga Mall like usual.
This year, it is moving a big portion of the event to June 6, still at the mall, and having the auction like normal. However, an online auction for the baskets hosted by YAP Auction will open from noon Saturday until noon April 11, according to Doug Winder of Project Hunger.
Winder said not all of the baskets they have received for the event will be available for bidding online, but they will have an assortment on which people can bid.
He said the group appreciates the donations of all the baskets that will go toward the two events and help feed people in Central Nebraska.
“A good turnout to the online auction is the only way we can feed people,” Winder said, noting the great need they have right now.
He said 98% of the money raised by Project Hunger will be turned into food — something very few organizations can say.
Auction participants can go to www.yapauction.com or www.projecthunger.com and find the dates for the Easter Basket Extravaganza auction.
Participants should click on the link “YAP AUCTION ONLINE BIDDING LINK HERE” and they will be directed to a page they can browse without setting up an account. However, first-time bidders must set up an account by clicking on the “Create Bidder Account” link in the top right corner.
Once bidders have their accounts, they can look at the online bidder rules and the ways they can bid, including a maximum-bid feature in which bidders can pre-set the maximum amount they are willing to bid for the item.
After the auction closes, those who have won baskets can pick them up from 2 to 5 p.m. April 11 at the Salvation Army on West Third Street.
Winder said that all proceeds from the event will stay in the community through programs such as the Community Food Pantry, the Food Bucks program, Salvation Army Kitchen, Hope Harbor, Department of Health and Human Services Gap program, Food for Thought, Crossroads Rescue Mission and Project Hunger’s Gathering Table feeding program.
“Hopefully, COVID-19 is done by June and we can hold our Easter in June event,” Winder said. “But we need a lot of help and community support for our online auction, otherwise we can’t help people in need.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.