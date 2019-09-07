The Principal Foundation has awarded Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska a $10,000 grant for Goodwill’s Employment and Career Services Program.
Employment and Career Services supports employment for people with disabilities throughout Goodwill’s 55-county service area. Employment specialists assist people who are living with a behavioral health issue, acquired brain injury, developmental/intellectual disability, or substance use disorder find jobs and work successfully.
Goodwill staff also assist others, including people living in poverty and those with criminal records.
Tammy Slater, Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska’s CEO, said, “We appreciate the support from the Principal Foundation as we continue to support people with disabilities achieve their employment goals throughout our territory.”
Goodwill submitted its application in March and the Principal Foundation announced grant awards in July.
Last year, Goodwill’s Employment and Career Services Program supported 868 people as they worked toward their employment goals.
Nebraska VR is an employment program for people with disabilities and partners with entities statewide to help people with disabilities reach employment goals.
Principal headquarters are in Des Moines, Iowa, and the company has a location in Grand Island.
