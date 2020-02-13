Residents at Primrose Retirement Community were able to give thanks to those who helped them during a surprise visit to Joseph’s College of Beauty on Thursday.
The residents surprised Joseph’s students with cookies attached with Amazon gift cards as a way of thanking them for volunteering their time at Primrose.
Lisa Asche, sales director for Primrose, said Joseph’s students come to Primrose and serve residents, so they thought this would be a good way to show their appreciation to them. She said the company typically goes to a college for its Random Acts of Kindness Day, but since Central Community College was closed Thursday, decided to go to Joseph’s.
Asche said this is the third year Primrose has done random acts of kindness for people in the community. She added this is done company-wide in every community with a Primrose location.
Joseph’s Director Michaela Hurt said the Joseph’s students go to Primrose every other month to visit the residents, give them complimentary manicures to the residents and trim their nails. She said it was good for her students to know that their work is appreciated by those in the community.
“We try to do as many community events as we can. We love going and seeing the assisted-living places,” Hurt said. “Sometimes our students don’t understand the meaning of helping out the community, so it is nice to actually see the Primrose residents come in and give their thanks.”
Primrose resident Karen Forbes said she hopes she made the Joseph’s students’ day “a little bit better” by giving them gifts Thursday. Asche said she hopes it inspires them to pay it forward with an act of kindness.
“We hope that they (Joseph students) do some random act of kindness and that they spread that love to other people, whether it is someone we are serving here in their building today (Thursday), someone at the grocery store or someone in their home,” she said.
Hurt said Joseph’s hopes to pay it forward by doing acts of kindness for others in the community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.