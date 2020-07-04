Primrose Retirement Community celebrated the 100th birthday of one of its residents Friday.
The new centenarian, Elaine Fuss, was born on July 4, 1920.
A more than 40 residents and staff assisted in the celebration. Fuss’ daughter, son-in-law, cousins and grandchildren were also in attendance.
As is tradition at Primrose, 100 balloons were released to honor Fuss’ milestone life achievement.
During the celebration, family members and staff members at Primrose were invited to share about their relationship with Fuss.
Everyone shared a unique relationship and love, but they all mentioned her loving and caring nature.
Primrose Life Enrichment Director Carrie Barber said Fuss has proved to be beautiful on the inside and outside since joining the Primrose Retirement Community in 2012.
“Elaine is a friend to all,” Barber said. “She is always serving others … and she never has anything bad to say about anyone.”
Fuss’ daughter, Marilyn Reineck, said Fuss was a strong woman who uses her own tragedies and loss to help others cope with their own loss.
“She is a rock,” Reineck said. “This is a woman who has gone through incredible tragedy and she always said that she had loss to help others.”
Fuss lost two children at young ages and another child at the age of 30 to an infection of the blood.
Reineck also said her mother always practiced a healthy life.
“She grew her own food and canned it,” Reineck said. “It was always kind of organic, but before it was trendy … She always eats her oatmeal.”
According to Reineck, Fuss is a devout Christian who understands the importance of loving and caring.
Reineck also said she has taken her mother’s emphasis on religion, education and music and raised her own children with the same values.
As a result of COIVD-19 precautions, only residents and staff of Primrose are allowed inside.
The celebration was held one day early in order that Fuss could spend her birthday, July 4, with her family.
