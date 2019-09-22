Prime Time Family Reading Time returns this fall to partner with the Grand Island Public Library.
The program is on Thursdays from Sept. 19 to Oct. 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grand Island Public Library. This six week program is free and open to families and their children, ages 6 to 10, along with preschool activities for children ages 3 to 5. Programming begins with a light meal and continues with storytelling and discussion based on award-winning children’s books.
A six week Preschool Prime Time Reading Time will be offered Saturdays, from Oct. 19 to Nov. 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m. This program is specifically for preschoolers ages 3-5 and their parents.
The Prime Time Family Reading Time series is a bilingual program. Books are read and discussed in both English and Spanish. Thanks to statewide sponsors including the State of Nebraska, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Carol Gendler, and an anonymous donor, all sessions are offered without cost to families. The Grand Island Program is also funded by the Grand Island Public Library and the Kaufmann-Cummings Foundation.
Prime Time Family Reading Time is a Humanities Nebraska family literacy program that helps strengthen participants’ interest and skills in reading and talking about books. A 10-year analysis published by the creators of Prime Time Family Reading Time found children who attend Prime Time show a 95-100% improvement on achievement tests in elementary school, and 81% improvement on high school exit exams.
Since 2002, approximately 14,000 Nebraskans have participated in one or more of the 257 bilingual and English-only Prime Time Family Reading Time and Prime Time Preschool series held in 17 public libraries, 18 elementary schools, six community centers, one bookstore and one Head Start in 18 communities throughout the state.
Teachers interested in recommending families for Prime Time or families interested in taking part may contact the Grand Island Public Library and speak to Prime Time coordinators Celine Swan or Kim Mettenbrink at 385-5333 to sign-up.
For more information about Prime Time, visit the Humanities Nebraska website, www.HumanitiesNebraska.org, and select “Prime Time” from the programs list.
