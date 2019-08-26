Northwest Public Schools taxpayers will see their property taxes decrease under the preliminary budget agreed upon by the Board of Education at its budget workshop Monday evening.
According to the preliminary 2019-20 fiscal budget, the total levy would decrease from 88.6 cents per $100 valuation to 84.5 cents per $100 valuation — a decrease of 4.1 cents per $100 valuation. This means a property owner with a $100,000 valuation would be paying $4,100 less in property taxes to Northwest.
Business Manager Sharon Placke emphasized the budget is not final until the board approves it at its September board meeting. She added the numbers are subject to change.
Placke said the valuations came in higher than she expected at $997,845,038, down $5,658,529 from last year’s valuations of $1,003,503,567. Of this amount, $598,458,915 was from Hall County, $239,528,696 from Merrick County and $159,857,427 from Howard County.
The bond fund valuation is $1,057,402,764. Placke said this number is higher than the total valuation due to having previous Northwest taxpayers annexed into Grand Island Public Schools paying on bonds. The total bond levy is 2.9 cents per $100 valuation. The bonds will be paid off after the 2019-20 fiscal year, meaning there will not be a bond fund levy past this budget year.
The building fund is budgeted to be levied at 3 cents per $100 valuation, down from 4.1 cents per $100 valuation in last year’s budget. When the budget was presented at the start of Monday evening’s budget workshop, the building fund levy was budgeted at 6.6 cents per $100 valuation — an increase of 2.5 cents per $100 valuation over the previous year.
Placke said the increase was due to transferring what was previously levied for in the qualified capital purpose fund — a fund used to remove environmental and/or accessibility hazards — into the building fund. The qualified capital purpose fund, which was previously levied at 2.4 cents per $100 valuation, ends this year.
Board members said they felt the building fund levy needed to be lowered. Board Member Zach Mader said he felt the money previously gathered from the qualified capital purpose fund should “go back to the taxpayers” rather than being shifted into the building fund. He added the building fund levy should remain close to last year’s levy of 4.1 cents per $100 valuation.
Dan Leiser, board president, said the building fund tax request has been at $414,141 for about a 4 cent per $100 valuation both years, when the board spent only $185,000 out of the building fund last year. He said $300,000 is budgeted in the 2019-20 fiscal budget for roof repairs at 1-R School.
Leiser questioned Placke on what additional building projects would need to come out of the building fund. She said $185,000 will be used for the second half of the Northwest High School roof project and that the fire hydrant project also needs to be completed at the high school.
Other potential building fund projects, Placke said, are improved intercom systems and security at all the district’s schools.
Leiser said that while he feels the peak of the 1-R roof “needs attention tomorrow because there are obvious issues,” he is concerned about how the project could be done. He said he talked with Principal Steve Retzlaff about the project and took a look at the roof Monday along with Bret Mader and Zach Mader.
After examining the roof, Leiser said the problem with it is that the peak broke in half and is peeling back. He questioned whether just the peak of the roof could be repaired at a lower cost than the entire roof and said he wanted to get an estimate on this.
“The leaks inside the building are not streaming in,” Zach Mader said. “We are not talking a geyser of water coming into the building; it is not like that. You would think, when you look at the top of the building, that the water would have to just be everywhere. But that is not the case. We don’t want water in the building and we need to address the peak sooner rather than later.”
After a suggestion from Superintendent Jeff Edwards, the board agreed to transfer $100,000 from the building fund to the general fund in addition to reducing the levy of the former.