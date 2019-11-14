Walk into the home of Jerry and Georgia Overstreet, and you’ll be surrounded by the fruits of Jerry’s lifetime of working with his hands. Only a few of the many pieces of furniture didn’t come from his workshop, and they’re not the pieces you would expect.
The dining room set, the coffee table, and the magazine rack were purchased; the glass-door curio cabinet, the music stand, the side tables and the hall tables he made, along with many of the intricate, decorative bowls and figurines that populate the shelves.
The tall curio cabinet overseeing the Overstreets’ living room is one of his favorite pieces, even as it holds smaller past projects and gifts for Georgia.
“I say I make everything for her,” Overstreet says, “because I have to make it for somebody. I make it for me, and then I give it to her.”
It has taken him a lifetime to get where he is today, retired and comfortable, working in his backyard workshop to keep himself busy. But he’s had plenty of time to figure out what he does, and doesn’t, want to do.
“It’s a pretty long story,” Overstreet cautioned. “I did some construction when I was in college in the summertime, and when I taught school.”
After college, Overstreet taught music in Yucaipa, Calif., where “one of the students broke the neck off the string bass or something, so I took it over to the shop and the shop teacher helped me fix it,” Overstreet said.
That began a friendship, and also a working relationship where Overstreet was able to use the shop for smaller personal projects.
“I piddled with (woodworking) off and on all the time I was teaching, making little things here and there,” Overstreet said.
After teaching, Overstreet went into the construction business, where that piddling eventually paid off in how he shaped his career.
“First job I had, I was helping a guy build a house,” Overstreet said. “But then I went to work for a company that was building a hospital. Commerical construction.”
Overstreet’s first commercial construction work was on a Safeway store, and then he moved onto the hospital, which took a few years. In that period, Overstreet was involved in every aspect of the construction, from cement work to drywall to installation.
The next job he accepted took him to Alliance, Neb., working with a framing business during a housing boom in that area.
“We’d frame a house in four days,” Overstreet recalled. “Working 12-hour days, we’d reframe in four days, take three days off, and on Monday we’d start on a new basement and do a new house.”
Overstreet moved up to the foreman position, directing two crews and putting up close to 50 houses a year. But as the market slowed, the job changed, and Overstreet took the leap to go into business for himself.
“I built some houses. I built a couple of solar houses that were extremely different as far as construction methods,” Overstreet said. “They were fun to build, though, because you learned something different all the time.”
After a while, though, Overstreet tired of working with sheet rock and shingling, the parts of construction that takes a physical toll. And from there, he concentrated more on working in his shop in Alliance, building custom cabinetry.
“For the last 20 years or so, I pretty much concentrated on finish work and building kitchen cabinets and custom furniture,” Overstreet said. “When I retired, I kinda kept at it, just for my own amusement.”
Overstreet’s workshop in Alliance was quite large, a 50-by-20-foot heated space where he spent hours each day. The move to Grand Island to be closer to family reduced that workspace considerably.
“We bought this place, which didn’t even have a double-car garage,” Overstreet said of his Grand Island home, “so I built a little building out there which is about a third the size of my building in Alliance. I had to sell about half the tools I had because I didn’t have room for them all.”
He still creates just as much sawdust as before, it seems, although he no longer has a wood-burning stove to feed. It’s probably just as well, considering he “burnt roof of my building,” fittingly enough, on Halloween night. He doesn’t remember if that particular Halloween was also a full moon, but it could have been.
After that, though, he got rid of the stove.
The smaller space has constrained how big projects can be now, which includes cutting down the larger sheets of wood before they can even enter the workshop. “I could get the (large sheets) in if I didn’t have all the tools in there,” Overstreet said. “I do have too much stuff for the floorspace, but I use them all.”
He does miss the big workbench from his Alliance shop.
In retirement, Overstreet enjoys ‘piddling’ in his shop for four or five hours each day. Some of his favorite projects include segmented decorative bowls, several of which are on display throughout the house, and experimenting with woodworking challenges he’s never attempted.
Some of those challenges include puzzle boxes and a cribbage board, or an annual batch of ornaments, to name a few. Other pieces are much bigger, like an old-fashioned dresser that sits in one of the guest rooms.
“I don’t like doing one thing all the time, but I’ve built a lot of the segmented bowls” in between other projects, Overstreet said. “Before we left Alliance, I sold probably 15 or 20 of them to friends I had who wanted to buy them. So that gave me an excuse to build some more because I got rid of quite a few.”
Now, Overstreet admits he has more than enough built.
“They’re taking over the place,” he said, so he has to have an incentive or a particular reason to build more. “I like building them, but when I’m done building them, I’m kind of disappointed.”
Overstreet is always trying out new patterns, shapes and methods for his bowl creations, because “it’s the process I look forward to, more than the finished product. Once the finished product is done, I’m thinking ‘Now what am I going to do with this thing?’”
Overstreet’s woodworking artistry extends to most of the furniture in their house, which he has also run into barriers in terms of simply not having enough space. “I built three beds, three dressers, I don’t know how many little tables and chests,” he said. “I mean, the house is full of this stuff. There’s no room for any more. There’s no need for any more. But I like to build it.”
Overstreet pointed out one of his most recent projects, a half-circle hall table with an inlaid image of a sun. “I’ve just always been wanting to build that little table, but what am I going to do with it when I get it done?”
Some of those creations have been given to family and friends, and some to auctions and fundraisers. The proceeds from one larger creation were donated to help the Wood River recovery efforts from the flooding this year.
“I built a little teardrop camper that I really loved, but I just quit using it,” Overstreet said. “We sold that at auction, down here at the auction place, and donated all the money.”
Overstreet’s happy to help out for a cause “if somebody asked me to build something for a fundraiser, and it was within reason and my capabilities to do it without a lot of stress. But I don’t want a job.”
Fortunately, Overstreet has been able to turn his talents to creating custom pieces for his daughter, Tracy, and her family, who also live in Grand Island.
“The house we have here in Grand Island was built in 1916,” Tracy Overstreet said. “It’s an arts and crafts kind of house, and (Dad) built bathroom cabinets that are period to the house. I mean, you can’t go just buy that. It’s definitely a tradesman kind of thing.”
He didn’t stop at the cabinetry, either. Since his move to Grand Island, Tracy has been the beneficiary of a set of dining chairs to match a quarter-sawn oak 150-year-old table.
“We had shopped for years and years for chairs that would go with that table,” Tracy said. “I was always lamenting ‘I’ve been to this antique store and this antique store and that auction,’ and never could find anything, so finally, when Dad moved to Grand Island, he said ‘Why don’t I just make you some chairs to go with that table?’”
Overstreet came up with his own design and his own plans. The result? A set of four dining chairs that look like they’re part of the original set.
“He’s precise and patient.” Tracy said. “And he has talent, and he uses those things together and makes beautiful pieces.”
Tracy’s oldest daughter received an oak filing cabinet from her grandfather just this fall, a fitting gift for a high-schooler. Tracy herself has a good handful of handcrafted pens and pencils. And she has encouraged Overstreet to look into creating a display of his ornaments for Stuhr Museum’s Fantasy of Trees.
Overstreet, so far, has demurred.
“That’s always fun,” he said of making things for others. “But I don’t want a job. I don’t want to do anything where somebody wants to pay me for it because then I have to guarantee my work. I don’t do that anymore.”
He’s retired. Officially. “If it falls apart, that’s your problem, not mine. I guarantee it won’t break until you get it out of the shop, but after that, you’re on your own.”
But he still takes pride in putting the final touches on his work. That one’s a hard habit to break, and one he’s not really trying to do so.
