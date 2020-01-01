2019 was the wettest year in recorded weather history for St. Paul and Ravenna.
It was also a very wet year in the Arcadia area, Grand Island, Loup City and Greeley.
The National Weather Service office in Hastings reports that 2019 was the wettest of all 124 years of recorded weather history in St. Paul and all of the 127 years records that have been kept for Ravenna.
In 2019, an area 2 miles west of Arcadia received the most precipitation of the 124 years records have been kept.
The Grand Island airport totaled 39.71 inches of precipitation in 2019, which is 13.05 inches more than normal. It was the third-wettest year in the 125 years of Grand Island’s recorded weather history. The average annual precipitation total in Grand Island is 26.66 inches.
Dannebrog, Doniphan, St. Paul, Elba and Elyria are among the towns that had a very wet 2019 as well.
Dannebrog received 49.46 inches in 2019, followed by the area 6 miles west of Elyria with 48.55 inches, 45.46 inches two miles west of Doniphan, 45.36 inches in St. Paul and 44.95 inches 8 miles west northwest of Elba.
The St. Paul amount was 19.1 inches more than normal.
Loup City’s total was the fifth-wettest on record, out of 124 years. Greeley’s precipitation amount was the fourth-wettest out of 125 years.
The National Weather Service says normal annual precipitation across the area is generally 23 to 30 inches. “In 2019, nearly all of our area was above normal,” the NWS office says.
Ord totaled 39.96 inches of precipitation in 2019, which is 14.4 inches more than normal.
The Kearney airport totaled 39.04 inches, which is 13.81 more than normal. It tied for the second-wettest year of 126.
The Hastings airport got 35.2 inches of precipitation, which is 8.09 inches more than normal.
“2019 will go down in the books as a notably wet year across the majority of our 30-county coverage area,” says the NWS office. “While nearly all locations measured at least slightly above normal precipitation, the very-highest totals focused within primarily Valley, Sherman, Howard, Hall and Thayer counties (and portions of neighboring counties).”
On the other hand, some of the overall lowest amounts were concentrated within parts of Furnas County in Nebraska and Phillips and Smith counties in Kansas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.