“What’s going down in Prairie Dog Town?”
This is a question Alan J. Bartels, a St. Paul resident, answers in his book, “What’s Going Down in Prairie Dog Town?”
Bartels, who is an editor for Nebraska Life magazine, has always been interested in the outdoors.
He likes to hunt and fish, but he also wants to conserve Nebraska’s wildlife.
Bartels has volunteered at Rowe Sanctuary since 2003, which is where he met world-renowned anthropologist Jane Goodall, who is now a good friend of Bartels.
“She visits Nebraska every year to see the crane migration, but she had never seen prairie chickens before,” Bartels said.
Bartels said on one of Goodall’s visits, he took her to a place near Burwell to see the prairie chickens.
“They would do these mating dances, and she would get so giddy,” Bartels said.
Later in their friendship, Goodall would provide the foreword of Bartels' book, which is a children’s book illustrated by Hanna Segura.
The story follows a young boy named Tyler, who rescues a lost prairie dog named Penny.
It goes on to talk about the different animals that borrow the prairie dogs’ burrows and share their land.
The book also mentions that prairie dog towns are disappearing as new properties are built on them.
Bartels said although the book is geared towards children, he hopes the story and images will resonate with parents and grandparents as well.
Bartels said the reason he wanted to write the book is because the prairie dogs are quickly disappearing.
“Prairie dogs were here before man walked the Earth,” Bartels said.
One time when Bartels was talking about the book with his friend, the friend said to him, “You know I shoot prairie dogs, right?”
The author told his friend that if prairie dogs go extinct, there weren’t be any for him to shoot.
“It’s all about finding a common ground with people,” Bartels said.
An experience that strengthened Bartels’ resolve to finish the book was when he and his friend who gave him the idea for the book, Susan Elmore, went to a prairie dog town.
What they found was unexpected.
The grass was overgrown and there were no prairie dogs.
The land had been poisoned.
“Nothing should go extinct at the hands of man,” Bartels said.
Bartels stresses that there is beautiful land in Nebraska — so much so, Goodall visits and stays for seven to nine days every year.
“That just shows what beautiful land we have in Nebraska,” Bartels said. “We have to take care of it.”
“What’s Going Down in Prairie Dog Town” can be purchased at the Crane Trust, Stuhr Museum, Rowe Sanctuary, mascotbooks.com and Amazon.
Proceeds from the book benefit Roots and Shoots, a global youth program founded by Jane Goodall.