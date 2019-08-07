Tree limbs and power lines were down throughout Grand Island Wednesday morning after a powerful thunderstorm plowed through the city.
A storm packing winds up to 80 mph stormed from South Dakota down through Central Nebraska Wednesday night, hitting Grand Island at about 3 a.m..
Power went out in much of Grand Island during the night and was still out in parts of town at 7 a.m. Downtown Grand Island had power and traffic lights were functioning.
Tree limbs were down and even some large trees were split. The Hall County Sheriff’s Department reported a fatality when someone drove into a downed tree across the road at Airport Road and Burwick. We will have more on this story as soon as it's available.
