Residents of Amick Acres lost power for about 45 minutes Wednesday after an excavator got tangled up in power lines.
The power went out at about noon, said Steve Riehle, Hall County engineer and highway superintendent.
No one was injured, he said.
Southern Power and the Doniphan Fire Department responded quickly, he said.
Hall County employees were digging a ditch as part of the Amick Acres diversion work.
One of the employees, working under a power line, neglected to park the excavator properly. When the bucket connected with the power lines, there were flashes of blue lights, which tripped the breakers on the power line, Riehle said. No power poles came down.
After the incident, workers were reminded of safety procedures.
“We’re glad nobody’s hurt. We had a quick debriefing with the guys that were on the crew,” Riehle said.
It’s believed that no damage was done to the equipment.
