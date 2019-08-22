When Cactus Jacks got its spot at the Nebraska State Fair, it wasn’t considered a prime location. The fair needed a food vendor to keep an eye on the beer garden.
Since then, though, Cactus Jacks Chuck Wagon has made the neighborhood its own.
A few years after the chuck wagon arrived, the fair was starting to hear from people who came to the fair just because of Cactus Jacks.
Executives did a lot of reorganization for this year’s fair, but Cactus Jacks stayed right where it is. “They left us alone,” says Cactus Jacks’ owner Jeff Leo. “That makes us feel nice,”
Leo, who lives in St. Libory, says he is “just so happy to be part of this deal for 10 years.”
The first State Fair in Grand Island was the fourth event for Cactus Jacks. “And so I’ve been learning every year since,” he said. Every year, the business has grown. The menu has gotten bigger. “And we just are able to handle more people every year.”
When he started, the food truck had a basic menu. Cactus Jacks “just had cheeseburgers and hamburgers and whatnot.”
But he found he couldn’t get into fairs and other shows because somebody else was already doing burgers.
In order to be successful, he needed a unique menu. That’s what led to the “crazy burgers,” he says.
The original, the Cactus Jack Burger, is still the most popular.
The chopped steak patty is seasoned and topped with smoked brisket. Smoked cheddar cheese is melted over the top of it. “We’ve got some nice pickled jalapeños we use,” he said. There’s also “kind of a heavy drizzle barbecue sauce on it.” It’s served on a brioche bun. “It’s a killer,” he said.
The Hillbilly Deluxe, which is new this year, has also been a big seller. The Boss Hog “is always right up there,” he said. Bacon Blue and the Roadhouse also have a following.
Leo says his only secrets are hard work and luck. He also watches a lot of cooking shows on TV.
He tries to tie a new burger to Nebraska every year. The Reuben Burger, created because the Reuben originated in Omaha, found a fan in Leo. “Man, it’s a good burger. That’s one of my favorites.”
Using another Nebraska connection, Leo introduced the Wicked Witch this year. It includes Dorothy Lynch dressing.
The Willy Wonka burger has been around for five years. “And that’s a burger that everybody talks about even if they don’t get it,” he said.
The burger is topped with Reese’s Pieces that have been run through a food processor. That process turns the candy into a powder. “That way it melts faster,” he said.
Leo himself is not a fan, but there are people out there who “think it’s the best thing they’ve ever eaten,” he said.
So Willy Wonka will always “remain on our menu because of that.”
Not every sandwich is a hit, though. One flop was the Big Island Burger. “And that was so good, but nobody wanted to eat Spam.” Leo says fried Spam “is amazing on a burger with pineapple,” but it didn’t go over.
Leo, 48, and his co-workers don’t get tired of the food. It doesn’t happen very often in the kitchen, “but every once in a while, there’ll be a mistake made, and we devour it.”
During the State Fair, Leo, his wife, Sarah, and nine other people work inside a renovated shipping container. The 45-foot container includes two kitchens and quality air conditioning. It’s still tough work, but it’s not as hot as it used to be. “My wife will wear a jacket sometimes,” he said.
Fans are usually lined up outside Cactus Jacks. But, Leo says, the line moves fast.
Leo thinks he might be setting some records this year. After lower attendance a year ago, he says there’s a good buzz this year.
During an average year, Leo travels to about 28 fairs. He does a few shows in Kansas.
“And we’ve been blessed to be able to do enough in the summer here to be able to take a lot of time off in the winter.”
In the winter, he sometimes takes his food truck to Sam’s Club in Grand Island.
Every year, he drives his catering trailer to a “tiny little fair” in Oklahoma. “I cannot even get on the food court,” he says. It’s quite a change going from big crowds to a place where he’s just “the guy from Nebraska.”
“Now I do really well down there,” but he doesn’t have a marquee location. “It’s a humbling experience, and you need that, right?”
Fans will probably never be able to get their fix at Cactus Jacks. It’s unlikely there’ll be another one.
Years ago, Leo bought a piece of land in St. Libory where he might want to build a restaurant.
But he’s “just going to stick with this. It ain’t broke, I ain’t fixing it.”