As people stay home to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, crime has been down in Grand Island for the most part, said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.
Duering said there have been small increases in such offenses as shoplifting, vehicle thefts and crimes of opportunity, in which people will leave a door unlocked to their vehicle, garage or home only to find they have been robbed.
“I don’t know if there has been anything steady or consistent enough to call it a legitimate trend,” he said. “For the most part, I would say, it has been business as usual. It might be a little slower than what it normally has been, but I am not sure that it is going to stay that way. We will take it as it comes, I guess.”
Duering said there was a slight spike a week ago in domestic abuse that was a little above normal. The number of reports concerning shoplifting also was up.
Because of the low number of people in the stores, that probably gives store employees a better opportunity to monitor shoplifting thefts in their businesses more than they normally would be able to do if the store was more crowded, he said.
“We are doing police work like we have always been doing police work,” Duering said.
The biggest difference, he said, is that they are minimizing public contact.
“We are fully aware that traffic enforcement is a necessity to keep everybody safe,” Duering said.
The biggest difference is if a person calls in with a nonviolent offense that is not ongoing, they are asking people to use the department’s online reporting process. Police are also doing more interviews by phone instead of in-person to reduce exposure to the virus.
He said they go and document the scene without face-to-face contact.
“We are taking those kind of steps,” Duering said. “Other than that, it is police service as usual.”
He said people who need an officer can call (308) 385-5400 and ask to talk with an officer or go online at www.gipolice.org to file a report, which will go to an officer.
“It makes no difference in follow-up investigation as it all gets treated as if you called the police officer in person,” Duering said. “It just gives them the ability to do that from the comfort and safety of their home.”
He said they are averaging about one-half dozen online reports per week.
“I would like to see that number come up a little bit to save that face-to-face contact,” Duering said. “That is still a pretty fair number, though. If we were in that 10-12 range per week, it would be a happy medium for us to reduce those face-to-face contacts. That will help our support staff to keep up with what is going on.”
He said one department employee has tested positive for the virus, but no officers have.
“It is going around and we are still going out there and contacting the public,” Duering said. “If you see our officers, they are wearing their safety gear and we are going to do what we can to keep the public safe and COVID-free.”
On social media, at 9 p.m. daily, GIPD issues a public reminder that before going to bed they should make sure cars are locked, items of value are out of sight or secured away, along with making sure sheds, garages, vehicles and homes are locked.
“The reason we know that is, a very high percentage of our crimes are crimes of opportunity, such as unlocked vehicles or garages,” Duering said.
On the media report for overnight Monday, victims reported their unlocked vehicles, which were parked in their driveways, were entered and items were taken sometime over the night.
“It takes five minutes to make sure everything is secure,” Duering said. “We want people to wake up and find their stuff where it belongs.”
Last week, the Grand Island City Council approved a change in city code to better enforce the public health directive issued because of the virus, including the closing of city parks and people not gathering in groups of 10 or more people.
Duering said the number of public health directive violations has gone down. People are taking the directed health measures more seriously than before, especially now as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.