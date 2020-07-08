Officers for the Grand Island Police Department and Hall County Sheriff’s Department are outfitted with body-worn cameras, although some of the cameras have spent a far amount of time with the IT staff members.
The Sheriff’s Department has been using the body cams for roughly a year and a half, said Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry.
Grand Island police also have had the cameras for quite awhile, “We just haven’t had them working for all that long,” said Capt. Jim Duering.
The police department started using the cameras in February. But officers were having enough problems with them during the height of the pandemic that “when our IT department had to start working from home, we kind of put the pause button on it for a little while until they could kind of keep up with some of the technical issues,” Duering said.
Now, the cameras generally are working OK, Duering said.
The Sheriff’s Department, though, has had difficulties fine-tuning the components.
Sheriff Rick Conrad said, “We’ve had off-and-on problems over the last year and a half since we’ve had them up and going.”
Conrad recently got in touch with the chief operating officer of the company that supplied the cameras. “They’ve agreed to work with us independently to get them (cameras) up to where they’re supposed to be,” Conrad said.
The Sheriff’s Department and GIPD are using the same brand of camera.
Each officer on patrol uses three cameras. Two are inside the patrol unit - one faces forward and the other is pointed at the back seat, where suspects are transported.
Officers wear the body cams on their chests. When the system is working properly, footage from all three cameras mesh together when they’re activated.
“And it hasn’t been happening that way,” Conrad said. “There are some software issues that were needing to be worked out, which they assured us will be happening, so it’s a wait-and-see thing.”
The Sheriff’s Department got some docking stations for each vehicle. Work was completed on three trial units last week.
Deputies like having the body cameras, Conrad said, because they feel the video will back up their actions.
The Sheriff’s Department will stick with them “because we can’t afford just to dump the whole system and start all over,” Conrad said. “So we’re going to work with them and give them a chance to get up and going properly.”
In the police department, patrol officers on duty all have access to body cams.
“We don’t have enough money to buy one for each officer,” Duering said.
But there are “enough for everybody on duty to grab one that’s charged up and ready to go and check it out for the day,” he said.
Duering said the police body cams are largely doing the job.
“So are they working perfectly? No. Are we having more problems than we should be having? Yes. However, for the most part, they’re working,” Duering said. “We wouldn’t have the officers out there using them if they weren’t at least reasonably reliable at this time.”
In buying the cameras, both the GIPD and Hall County Sheriff’s Department received grants from the Edgar and Frances Reynolds Foundation. The police department received its grant in late 2017.
Local police officers and deputies have had cameras in their patrol vehicles for many years.
Body cams operate like a cellphone.
“So it took us three years to figure out how to get them working right, and by that time half of them are wore out,” Duering said. “So now we’re looking at the second round, and different options. It’s technology. Once you start, there’s no going back.”
The theory behind body-worn cameras is great, Conrad said. “It just hasn’t been working the way we want it to, or we’ve been told it was going to work,” he said. “But we’re working with the company right now to get things fixed to where we get the product that we paid for.”
