As they do every spring, Grand Island police are keeping an eye out for drag racing and willful reckless driving on South Locust Street.
Police have received complaints this year.
“And as our policy has been for the last several years. If we catch someone drag racing, not only do they get a ticket and/or jail, but we also impound their vehicle,” said Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department.
When the warm weather arrives, the cars come out, Duering said.
With gas being inexpensive right now, and some people having time on their hands, “it probably has been a little bit worse this year than some other years.” But police generally do some additional patrolling of South Locust this time of year.
“We’ve made a couple of stops and even towed a few cars already this year,” Duering said.
Police just “want everybody to be safe,” he said.
“We know that especially on Friday nights there are people that are choosing to get out of the house and go down to South Locust,” Duering said.
According to statute, drivers “engaged in a contest of speed” are guilty of drag racing, he said.
“Anytime one car is trying to speed up faster than the other one, you get to that point, particularly when the speed limit is passed,” Duering said. On most of South Locust, the speed limit is 30 mph.
A drag race doesn’t have to begin from a dead stop.
“Cruising is a great social distancing activity, assuming you stay driving and in your car,” Duering said.
But the rules of social distancing can easily be violated when drivers pull into a parking lot and talk with other people.
Under directed health measure guidelines, gatherings of 10 or more are prohibited. People must also stay 6 feet apart.
“We want to promote healthy activities like cruising,” Duering said. But police don’t want to see improper behavior resulting from it.
“No loitering” signs are posted in a number of South Locust parking lots. People can be cited for loitering even when the community is not dealing with a pandemic.
When gas is $3 a gallon, drivers aren’t cruising all night, “especially the people with big engines,” Duering said. But lower gas prices make cruising “a little more affordable.”
Fridays and Saturdays are the busiest nights for South Locust cruising. Activity might start to ramp up at 4 or 5 p.m. and continue long after dark.
