Each time Grand Island firefighters and paramedics make a medical call, they’re currently wearing N95 masks, safety glasses and gloves, and are outfitting each patient with a surgical mask.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, that is the minimum level of precaution.
Traditionally, GIFD sends in an engine company and an ambulance to very serious medical calls.
“We’re still doing that, but if it’s a possible COVID-19 call we will send in one person to determine how big of a risk it is in that area,” said fire Chief Cory Schmidt.
The first individual wears a self-contained breathing apparatus and a medical gown, as well as gloves.
Instead of “being hooked to an air bottle, we actually have cartridges that fasten to the face piece so they’re not breathing off bottled air,” Schmidt said. The first responder is breathing through a filtered cartridge “that protects our people from the coronavirus.”
The initial individual will determine whether other crew members need to wear the same personal protective equipment.
Every Grand Island firefighter is an EMT, but not every firefighter is a paramedic.
Even if there’s no reason to believe the patient is infected with COVID-19, each person who interacts with a patient wears the N95 mask with safety glasses and gloves.
“We’re working under the assumption that patients we’re encountering have coronavirus, and we’re trying to just take precautions,” Schmidt said. “Obviously, if we get one or two of our people exposed and we don’t know that, it’s going to spread through the department fairly quickly and we’re going to have a shortage of personnel. We’re just trying to err on the side of caution.”
The Grand Island Police Department has also made a number of changes because of the virus.
The people at dispatch are “asking some health questions on everything that we respond to,” Capt. Jim Duering said.
If the call brings police to “somebody who is symptomatic or coughing, a lot of times what we’re doing is we’re giving the mask to the person who’s at risk,” Duering said. “Because then one mask protects everybody on the scene, rather than the other way around.”
Police officers “just don’t have enough masks for everybody to wear one on every call,” he said. Those masks are in high demand.
Officers also have clear strap-on visors, as well as some other personal protective equipment.
“If there’s something where we think it’s at risk, we want them geared up. Our main concern is having enough cops to do police work without getting people sick or putting people on quarantine or spreading disease,” Duering said.
The Police Department has always had some of those face shields.
“But they don’t normally get used. We didn’t have one in every car before. We just had them available,” Duering said.
Among other steps taken by the Fire Department, the four fire stations are now closed to the public.
Friends and family of firefighters are not being allowed in. The only people let in are “essential to our mission,” Schmidt said.
People from each station are no longer getting together for training.
“So pretty much each station is being treated as its own fire department,” he said.
“We’re trying to isolate our people from each other,” Schmidt said. “The thought process there is if we have one person possibly get sick and is contagious, we won’t infect quite as many people by limiting those crews.”
Instead of having in-person visits, briefings are now being done over the phone “with the intent of just getting everyone up to speed on the ongoing, ever-changing situation here in town,” he said.
The Fire Department is trying to “limit the number of people in contact with the COVID-19 patients as much as we can,” Schmidt said.
“We’ve actually taken steps in our ambulances to separate the patient compartment from the driver’s compartment and made sure that each one of the units, or ambulances, has the exhaust drawing air from the cab and expelling it to the outside to try and create a negative pressure. That way if there is any airborne germs, we can kind of exhaust those out just to help keep our people as safe as possible.”
