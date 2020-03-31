The Grand Island Police Department has made a couple of other adjustments in regard to COVID-19 and the two Directed Health Measures that are in effect for this area.
One change involves office access. At the Law Enforcement Center, public office hours will remain noon to 4 p,m. weekdays.
“However, the front doors will remain locked with controlled access. Simply access the intercom system in the foyer and staff will allow access in limited numbers,” the Police Department stated. “If you see people standing in the foyer, please wait in your vehicle until it is clear and be considerate of persons arriving before you.”
The other change involves firearm permits. The Police Department will no longer accept firearms purchase permit applications face-to-face. People interested in applying for a firearms purchase permit can download the application online at bit.ly/2QUlQGj or pick up a packet in the front foyer of the Police Department, and follow the mail -in/drop-off instructions.
“The Grand Island Police Department will continue to serve our community with the best service possible, while weighing the importance of maintaining the health of first responders and the health of those whom we serve,” the news release states.
