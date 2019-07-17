Following the rhythmic galloping of horses in Fonner Park’s Thompson Foods Outdoor Arena, more than 100 competitors and their horses awaited the results of the pole bending trials.
Not much could be heard over the crowd’s cheering and yells of support.
“Let’s Go!”
“Keep riding!”
With names and numbers organized in the order of “coming in, on deck or in the hole,” senior and junior pole bending participants worked to beat the heat and their previous competition times.
Through the crowd of white button-up shirts, jeans and riding boots, Quinten Jones from Lincoln County was distinguishable with his horse’s matching blue saddle blanket and blue stable socks. Along with Jones’ organized look came the excitement of participating in his first state pole bending competition.
“I’m excited and I’m trying to get a trophy,” Jones said.
Jones’ mother, Alesa Jones, said watching Quinten be so excited and happy for this competition was heartwarming because he was competing with the same horse Alesa formerly competed with in her 4-H years.
“It’s heartwarming,” Alesa said. “I grew up at the State 4-H Horse show and that horse right there is the first horse that I ever showed down here at state when I was 12.”
Although Glimmer is 28 years old, Alesa said Glimmer is still as reliable and competitive as before. Only 10 and at his first year at state, Quinten qualified for finals and finished in the top 10 for the junior division.
Also in her first year at state 4-H, Jenna Croswell from Box Butte County said competing in the senior division for pole bending and barrel racing is not difficult, but more like an adrenaline rush.
Croswell has been riding for a few years with Salem, her “all-around horse.” Croswell said Salem and she have created a deep connection since she first got Salem when Croswell was 5 years old.
“It depends on the horse,” Croswell said.
Croswell started competing in 4-H at the age of 12 and finally qualified for state 4-H at the age of 18. Other than pole bending and barrel racing, Croswell also qualified in English Hunter Under Saddle, Western Horsemanship and Western Pleasure.
For pole bending and barrel races, Croswell said, “We are shooting for the purple ribbon. As long as we don’t fall or get hurt.”
As for Caitlin Tibbs from Adams County and Tymerie Steinhauer from Clay County, both senior division competitors, they said the trick to placing in the pole bending contest was hard work, grit, persistence and finding a rhythm with their horse.
“Find out how you two can dance together through the patterns,” Tibbs said. “That’s a really big part of it.”
Through these techniques, both participants made it to finals in pole bending. Steinhauer got sixth place with her horse, Bugs Moon Beam, and Tibbs was the champion for the senior pole bending division with her horse, Apollo.
Tibbs and Steinhauer said their next plans are to compete together in high school rodeo in the fall.
“State has been really fun and we treat our friends like family,” Steinhauer said.
“We are always cheering for each other,” Tibbs said.
“Always,” Steinhauer said.