Area firefighters responded to a pole barn fire this morning southwest of Chapman.

The structure, owned by Robert Clark, contained a number of vehicles, including two restored vehicles, a classic car, a motor home and a golf cart. The Morton building measured 60 by 100 feet.

The address is 1025 Fifth Road. The fire was discovered at about 8:30 a.m.

Responding to the blaze were Chapman Fire and Rescue, Central City Rural Fire, Grand Island Rural Fire Department, Southern Public Power District and St. Libory Fire Department.

