OMAHA — The Platte River Recovery Implementation Program (PRRIP) Extension Act was passed in the House in a 280-138 vote Tuesday and passed the Senate 71-23 Thursday.
PRRIP, a multi-state effort that began in 1997, is a program that works to accommodate the habitat needs of target species by increasing stream flows in the central Platte River during relevant time periods. The program is designed to enhance, restore and protect habitat in a manner that allows new water-related projects and uses.
All Nebraska representatives and senators signed on as co-sponsors of the PRRIP Extension Act.
“Audubon has been a part of this program since it started over 20 years ago,” said Kristal Stoner, executive director for Audubon Nebraska. “We have shown that a commitment to PRRIP is a commitment to the betterment of birds and people that rely on the Platte River.”
Stoner said pressure from upstream users continues even though 70% of the water is already diverted and 90% of the open channel habitat for birds such as the endangered Whooping Crane is gone.
“As rain and drought patterns change, it’s crucial that the many user groups continue to work through PRRIP to find sustainable solutions that meet multiple needs,” Stoner said.
Once signed by the president, this bill will allow PRRIP to continue until the year 2032, providing 13 years of protection for threatened and endangered migratory birds the interior least tern, piping plover, and whooping crane.
