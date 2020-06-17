Northeast Community College studnets (from left) Ryan Brummels, 19, Jason Stukenholtz, 18, and Jeremy Kooima, 18, try out the tractor simulators in the tractor simulator area of the Case IH building Wednesday at the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
It was announced Wednesday that the Farm Progress Show, set for Sept. 1-3 in Boone, Iowa, is a go, with Husker Harvest Days on Sept. 15-17, also a go, said Matt Jungmann, manager for both shows.
That is good news for Grand Island, which is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Phase 2 of the statewide health directives will go into effect Monday, opening the way for events that draw visitors to the community to gradually and safely begin again.
Husker Harvest Days is a three-day international farm show that draws more than 100,000 visitors to the community in mid-September. Husker Harvest Days will celebrate its 43rd year in the city this year.
“We are all a go,” Jungmann said. “Things are looking very good.”
Nebraska State Fair officials will announce later this month the future of the 2020 fair. Jungmann said that while many states have canceled their fairs this year because of the virus, those fairs’ agricultural components, such as livestock shows, are still going on. He said it is the concerts, carnivals and other attractions that draw people closely together that will be canceled.
“It’s the things that Husker Harvest Days does that state fairs are still doing,” he said. “We are purposely a trade show that is held during the middle of the week and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The things that differentiate us from the state fairs are the things that are going to allow us to move forward.”
Several years ago, Husker Harvest Days and the community made a huge commitment to the show when they facilitated more than $7 million in improvements to the facility, including concreting all the roads and installing new electrical infrastructure.
Jungmann said the shows in both Boone and Grand Island will have the necessary COVID-19 changes to make them safe for the public and the shows’ vendors. They are working with vendors, who have shown enthusiasm to participate in both shows and make the events safe for all who attend.
In recent years, Husker Harvest Days has had to expand its grounds to accommodate a growing number of vendors. During the three-day event, more than 600 vendors have their latest products and services on display.
“We are working on creating one-way traffic flows inside the show site, widening the admission points and working in those places where people are coming into close contact, such as information booths, food service, admissions and those kind of things,” Jungmann said. “We are changing some of the ways we do things, but it is not going to be anything that will keep people from coming to the show.”
He said every year the show features the cutting edge of agricultural technology, and this year is no exception. There will be a variety of automated farm equipment and machinery on display for the first time.
“This year you are going to see robot-controlled tractors,” Jungmann said.
There has been great response from vendors, he said, about participating in this year’s Farm Progress shows. International companies, such as vendors from Italy, which has been hit hard by the virus, plan to participate.
“We have been impacted by the virus in some ways, but for the most part we are in good shape to have a good show,” Jungmann said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.