It was announced Wednesday that the Farm Progress Show, set for Boone, Iowa, for Sept. 1-3, is a go, with Husker Harvest Days, two weeks later, Sept. 15-17, also a go, said Matt Jungmann, manager for both shows.
That is good news for Grand Island, which is slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Phase 2 of the statewide health directives will go into effect Monday opening the way for other events that draw visitors to the community to gradually and safely begin again.
Husker Harvest Days is a three-day international farm show that draws more than 100,000 visitors to the community in mid-September. Husker Harvest Days will celebrate its 43rd year in Grand Island in September.
“We are all a go,” Jungmann said. “Things are looking very good.”
Nebraska State Fair officials will announce later this month about the future of the fair this year. Jungmann said that while many state fairs have cancelled their fairs this year because of the virus, those fair’s agricultural components, such as livestock shows, are still going on. He said it is the concerts, carnivals and other attractions that draw people closely together that will be cancelled because of the virus.
“It’s the things that Husker Harvest Days does that State Fairs are still doing,” he said. “We are purposely a trade show that is held during the middle of the week and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The things that differentiate us from the state fairs are the things that are going to allow us to move forward.”
Several years ago, Husker Harvest Days and the community made a huge future commitment to the show when they did more than $7 million in improvements to the facility, including concreting all the roads and putting in a new electrical infrastructure.
Jungmann said the show in both Boone and Grand Island will have the necessary COVID-19 changes to make the shows safe for both the public and the show’s vendors. He said they are working with vendors, who have shown enthusiasm to participate in both shows and make the event safe for all who attend.
In recent years, Husker Harvest Days has had to expand its grounds to accommodate the growing number of vendors who want to be a part of the show. During the three-day event, more than 600 vendors have their latest products and services on display for the public to see.
“We are working on creating one-way traffic flows inside the show site, widening the admission points and working in those places where people are coming into close contact, such as information booths, food service, admissions and those kind of things,” Jungmann said. “We are changing some of the ways we do things but it is not going to be anything that will keep people from coming to the show.”
Jungmann said every year the show features the cutting edge of agricultural technology and this year is no exception as there will be a number of automated farm equipment and machinery on display for the first time.
“This year you are going to see robot-controlled tractors,” he said.
Jungmann said there has been great response from vendors about participating in this year’s Farm Progress shows. He said international companies, such as vendors from Italy which has been hit hard by the virus, will not be participating, tough, in this year’s show.
“We have been impacted by the virus in some ways, but for the most part we are in good shape to have a good show,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.