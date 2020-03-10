Planned Parenthood says it does not have plans to build a medical facility or satellite location in Grand Island, Kearney or Hastings.
“We currently don’t have any plans to open a health center in the Tri-Cities area,” Sheena Dooley, communications manger for Planned Parenthood North Central States, wrote in an email to The Independent. Dooley is based in Des Moines, Iowa.
On Feb. 16, Planned Parenthood hosted a workshop at the United Congregational Church in Grand Island.
The Independent asked Planned Parenthood about the purpose of the workshop.
“One of the three pillars of Planned Parenthood programming is education, and so Planned Parenthood was thrilled to be invited to share information about Planned Parenthood health care services and other ways we support the community with folks in the area,” wrote Meg Mikolajczyk, the Nebraska deputy director for Planned Parenthood North Central States.
“Planned Parenthood is committed to making sure all people can access health care, regardless of how far away they live from a health center, and so we enjoyed also sharing information about accessibility, like our cutting-edge technology, PP Direct, which makes sure people can access affordable health care from the privacy of their own homes,” Mikolajczyk wrote in an email.
On Nov. 21, Planned Parenthood hosted a Tri-Cities Open House at The Downtown Center in Grand Island. It was followed the next day by a Tri-Cities Policy Summit at the same location, 308 N. Locust St.
“Planned Parenthood’s administrative office in Grand Island is led by Advocacy Strategist Jon Marx, and serves as a hub for Planned Parenthood staff across the state as well as a gathering space for community partners,” Mikolajczyk wrote. Marx is responsible for the Third Congressional District.
Mikolajczyk was asked about Planned Parenthood’s future plans for the Tri-Cities.
“Our vision for the Tri-Cities is to engage the community in holistic, age-appropriate and medically accurate sexual education, expand access to contraception and affordable sexual and reproductive health care through the PP Direct App and partnerships with local health centers; and to strengthen relationships with local community partners to keep our communities healthy,” she wrote.
Before the workshop was held at the United Congregational Church, the church sent out a news release saying, “There is a lot of misinformation about what the goals of Planned Parenthood are. You are invited to come and learn about the broad work that Planned Parenthood does as it helps promote women’s health issues.”
“The reason why we hosted the workshop was just to gather information as to what Planned Parenthood (does) in terms of the programs and services that they offer,” the Rev. Steven Mitchell, pastor of United Congregational Church, said in an interview.
“It was an informational process for us,” so the church would have a better understanding of Planned Parenthood and what their goals and programming are about, Mitchell said.
The workshop was meant for the UCC congregation, he said.
Mitchell thought the workshop went well.
“It was a positive event,” he said. “We had some people from the right for life who showed up and it allowed us to hear how they framed some of their understanding of Planned Parenthood. I think it was a very successful workshop that we had.”
Bob Sullivan of Hastings, who is opposed to abortion, attended the workshop at UCC.
He said, “It’s shocking that a Christian church would host a speaker who’s basically talking about taking human lives, and that’s what abortion does. I think that really says a lot about the ultimate mission of that particular church.”
UCC is not unique. “There’s other churches that consider themselves Christian that support abortion and all sorts of things that are inconsistent with 2,000 years of Christianity. So they aren’t alone,” Sullivan said. “But it’s shocking to see that in Central Nebraska, where you have a predominantly morally conservative base of the population.
“That’s not to say (there’s not) a fair number of people out that are not morally conservative,” Sullivan said. “Still, to see them do that without any concern about what their real calling is, I think it should be a wakeup call for a lot of people.”
Sullivan does not agree that the workshop was informational.
“It was totally not educational,” he said. “It was fully promotional. It was an opportunity for an organization that is a for-profit organization to come in and sell their product. And their product was abortion, contraception and normalization of the LGBT ideology, basically.”
Sullivan, who’s an attorney, said “they’re primarily trying to sell their product to institutions and organizations in this part of the state.” Planned Parenthood, he believes, wants more referrals from medical facilities and other organizations in Central Nebraska so more people will use their facilities in Lincoln and Omaha.
Sullivan invited Planned Parenthood officials to join him at an event Jan. 30 at the Hastings Public Library “so they could tell their story and answer questions from the public.”
Sullivan guaranteed that Planned Parenthood and the anti-abortion side would have equal time.
Not only did Planned Parenthood decline his offer but the organization set up a similar event at the Grand Island church a couple of weeks later.
“I just thought that was interesting that they won’t stand with me and talk about it, and they don’t want to hear our side or deal with our side at all. They just want to get their message out and promote themselves.”
