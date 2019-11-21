A group called Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska will hold an open house today and a five-hour policy summit Friday at 308 N. Locust St., Suite 401, in Grand Island.
People opposed to abortion, meanwhile, are planning a peaceful demonstration outside the building today and a special prayer event Friday at St. Mary’s Cathedral, while the summit is going on.
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska calls itself a political organization. Its Facebook page uses the Planned Parenthood logo, as well as a slogan that reads, “Bans Off My Body.”
Both the open house and policy summits, which will be in the same location, are described as public events. The open house is scheduled to run from 5 to 8 p.m. today.
“Meet Jon Marx, the new Advocacy Strategist for the 3rd Congressional District, and learn about his vision for the Tri-Cities and Nebraska as a whole,” says the Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska Facebook page. There will be brief comments at 6 p.m. from Andi Curry Grubb, the state executive director for Planned Parenthood in Nebraska, and Deputy Director Meg Mikolajczyk.
Area anti-abortion groups are urging members to gather beginning at 5 p.m. today, or shortly before, for a “prayerful protest.” Among the groups involved are Grand Island Right to Life and South Central Nebraska Right to Life. The picket will run on the northwest corner of the intersection of Third and Locust until 8 p.m.
The policy summit runs Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
St. Mary’s Cathedral will offer adoration of the Blessed Sacrament from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, says the Rev. Jim Golka, pastor of St. Mary’s. The Rev. Joseph Hanefeldt, bishop of the Grand Island Catholic diocese, will be present at 3:30 p.m. for benediction.
The purpose of Friday’s special time of prayer “is to encourage people to continue to pray for an end to abortion in our nation and also to stop the presence of (the) Planned Parenthood organization from entering the Tri-Cities area,” Golka said.
Amanda Frasier of Hastings, who is president of South Central Nebraska Right to Life, said her group wants to show that there are people who don’t want Planned Parenthood in the Tri-Cities. Those people value human life, want to be supportive of the women and don’t want to “just kind of worry about our profits, like Planned Parenthood does,” Frasier said. There are enough organizations that help pregnant women, she said, that Planned Parenthood isn’t needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.