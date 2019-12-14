Pinnacle Bank has opened its first bank in Grand Island
Located at 106 E. Third St., in the Railside District, the bank officially opened on Dec. 2.
“As one of the largest and fastest growing communities in Nebraska, Pinnacle Bank wanted to be in Grand Island, but the right situation never came about,” said Bart Qualsett, market president of the Grand Island branch.
He said about two years ago, Pinnacle Bank began looking to open a branch in Grand Island. Qualsett said it started with a loan production office and then began looking “for the right spot for their bank location.”
Qualsett said there are two guiding principals for their first bank in Grand Island.
“First, where could we do something different and offer our customers a unique experience,” he said. “Second, where could we do something beneficial for the community. Downtown in the Railside District become the obvious choice.”
Qualsett goes back to the belief that Pinnacle Banks should be part of a community’s Main Street as downtowns are important and are at the heart of communities.
Pinnacle Bank’s roots go back to 1938 in Palmer, about 30 miles from Grand Island, when the local bank closed. Two brothers in the cattle-feeding business, George and Tom Dinsdale, decided to start a bank to meet the community’s need. As the years progressed, George’s two sons, Roy and Jack, grew the bank throughout Central Nebraska and eventually statewide.
Pinnacle Bank is now Nebraska’s second largest bank with $11.6 billion in assets and 151 locations.
Qualsett said the founding goal of Pinnacle Bank, from the very beginning, was to “always take care of your community.”
He said the Dinsdale Family still operates the bank with that “same local community bank philosophy where the local bankers make the decisions on strategy, staffing, deposit and loan rates, and community involvement and donations.”
“Pinnacle Bank’s focus is on building trust and relationships to give customers the best service and banking experience,” Qualsett said.
Qualsett said being part of the Railside community is an exciting opportunity. There has been a lot of renovation and new businesses and apartments being created from the old buildings that once populated Grand Island’s downtown area.
The property was owned by Dean Pegg, who owns the Chicken Coop. Pegg owned all the buildings on that block from his restaurant to Coney Island.
“He bought it with the intent of restoring it and the block,” Qualsett said. “Now all the buildings on the block have businesses in them. His vision made it possible.”
In designing the bank, Qualsett said they told their architect to not think about designing a typical bank, but to create something open and non-traditional, but still complimented downtown.
“We think they hit it out of the park marrying the old with the new with a facade full of windows, original 130-plus year old red brick walls, open staircase and mezzanine, exposed wood and mechanical, and the contemporary furnishings,” Qualsett said.
He also praised their general contractor, Chief Construction, and the local subcontractors for their work on the bank.
“They did an amazing job,” he said. “The support and response from the community has been tremendous and we are very grateful of that. We think it is a space unique to Grand Island and hope it is something the community will be proud of. We could not be more pleased. It has been fun to be part of the transformation of Railside.”
For Qualsett, it is a homecoming. The new bank is next door to Coney Island. He and Coney Island owner, George Katrouzos, both graduated from Grand Island Senior High School.
“We never dreamed of this scenario back at Grand Island Senior High when we were riding the bench on the basketball team,” Qualsett said.
Another feature of the bank is the many photos of what downtown Grand Island looked liked in its heydays in the first half of the last century. The photos that grace the bank’s red brick walls are from the Stuhr Museum archives.
“We are a team of Grand Islanders,” Qualsett said. “We live, work and play in G.I. We want to do what we can to see our community thrive. I’m extremely fortunate to come back to my hometown to help grow the bank and the city. It is a special opportunity.”
He said that while the bank plans to grow deposit accounts and make home loans to consumers across the area, it will also aim to provide a first class banking experience for its commercial and private banking customers.
“Businesses want to know they can trust their bankers to be there with the products, service and capacity they need,” Qualsett said. “Professionals want to know their banker can make banking easy and stress-free. We feel uniquely positioned to meet those needs.
Along with the Railside bank, Pinnacle Bank also has three ATM locations in the community, including the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.
To learn more about Pinnacle Bank, visit its website at www.pinnbank.com. The local phone number is (308) 675-4600.
