A group of Grand Island physicians says that in the Grand Island area, May 4 is clearly too soon for people to start heading back to church.
“This is not the time to back off our social distancing by going in person to worship together,” according to a statement signed by 16 local physicians and health care operations.
The statement represents the view of more than 50 Grand Island physicians, said Dr. Libby Crockett, a member of the group.
On Friday, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that restrictions will be loosened in early May in certain Nebraska counties that have seen little impact from COVID-19. At the same time, he said congregations across the state can again gather for church services beginning May 4, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.
A news release from the governor’s office said that “statewide, people will be allowed to attend religious services, but those from different households will have to keep 6 feet away from each other.”
According to the statement from the physicians, “This means, even in Hall County, places of worship may start to open their doors. We understand and respect the unique benefit of gathering in the fellowship of others who share your faith. However, Grand Island differs from the majority of Nebraska communities because of our wide community spread of COVID-19.
“Throughout the nation, experts agree there should be 14 days of steady decline in new cases prior to ‘re-opening,’” according to the statement. “Here in our city we are still seeing a rising rate of new COVID-19 cases. This is not the time to back off our social distancing by going in person to worship together. As stated in a recent DHHS update sent to religious leaders, faith leaders are responsible for the safety of those who attend services. In our community, we know that those leaders want what is best for their congregations.
“Physicians of the Grand Island medical community do not recommend resumption of religious gatherings May 4,” according to the statement. “We do not believe congregants can be truly protected, even sitting 6 feet from other families, while Grand Island’s community spread is still rising. Our families are too important. Even though many of us are missing the chance to worship together, we strongly recommend delaying until it is safe to gather.”
The statement is being distributed to area churches as well as the media.
The letter was signed by Grand Island Clinic, Nebraska Medicine–Internal Medical Associates, Family Practice of Grand Island, Prairie Center Internal Medicine & Nephrology, Nebraska Heart Institute, Heartland Radiology, Surgery Group of Grand Island, Grand Island Dermatology, Gleason-Janky Eye Physicians, Grand Island Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic, Central Nebraska Orthopedics, Dr. Jennifer King, Dr. Lori Harkins, Grand Island Hospitalist and Critical Care–Pulmonology Physicians, Grand Island Oncology Physicians and Grand Island Emergency Medicine Physicians.
