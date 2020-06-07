Some of the Grand Island residents who organized protests this past week are urging people to sign a petition calling for retraining police in the use of force.
The local supporters of the petition include Jasmine Tapia and Jordan Oliva.
In their training, police officers are “taught not to de-escalate force,” Oliva said. Once they commit to a level of force in a specific situation, “they can’t go down. They can only go up,” he said.
The Grand Island activists would like “to see them learn more de-escalating tactics,” Oliva, 23, said.
As Isaiah Lobdell understands it, “once they get to a certain level of force they can’t go back, and we want to try to make it so they can.”
The petition also calls for harsher punishment for police brutality. The effort wants to make it “so that police officers are punished and convicted for crimes that they have committed,” Lobdell said.
The petition effort, which is at change.org, is called Justice Reform Against Police Brutality.
To sign the petition, visit www.change.org/p/governor-pete-riketts-of-nebraska-justice-reform-against-police-brutality.
Demarcus Alexander
Demarcus Alexander, another local activist, feels that this week’s protests in Grand Island have been “pretty good,” involving “lots of good energy” and “lots of good people.”
A couple of incidents have happened. But “they’ve been small, and mostly we’ve been able to keep the protests peaceful, which is great,” Alexander said. Even though attendance is light sometimes, “We just keep getting out there,” and their voices are still being heard, he said.
Alexander appreciates the assistance protesters have received from Grand Island police, such as blocking off streets. On Wednesday night, when the crowd arrived at the Law Enforcement Center, about a half dozen officers knelt with them in a moment of silence, he said.
The goal of the Grand Island protests is to show that people care not only in the cities where the fatalities are happening.
People are tired of hearing that “another innocent person has been killed by police brutality,” Alexander said.
“It’s just to show that those deaths are heard and they are felt all around the country in even the smallest of towns, and the states you’d never guess would care,” Alexander said.
Grand Island residents are “going to go out there and we’re going to show that we care and that we’re here for this,” he said. When the “opportunity presents itself, we’re going to do what’s right.”
“We’re not here to cause violence,” Alexander said. “We’re just here to bring attention to matters that are important.”
Supporters of Black Lives Matter aren’t saying that black lives matter more than anyone’s else’s, he said. “But right now black lives are under threat and are being taken at a ridiculous rate by police brutality,” Alexander said.
“The unjust murders that happen through police brutality are just ridiculous,” regardless of whether the victims are white, black, Asian, Mexican or anything else, he said.
Currently, officers are “so undereducated for the position that they’re put in” and the stress and risk they face, he said.
“I just think police reform is something that needs to happen for all people,” Alexander said.
Isaiah Lobdell
Echoing Alexander, Lobdell said that “other than the couple of incidents that we have had,” the week’s protests in Grand Island “have gone pretty good.”
Lobdell and his friends are “standing up for what we believe in and doing it in a peaceful manner,” he said.
“We’re trying to make a change for the better נfor all people.”
Lobdell is glad that the death of James Scurlock in Omaha is receiving national attention.
Some make the argument that “black on black crime has higher numbers than white on black crime, which is true,” Lobdell said. “But black on black crime gets justice. White on black crime does not get justice.” That’s the difference, and that’s what the Black Lives Matter movement is trying to fix, Lobdell said.
Jesse Janulewicz
What has Jesse Janulewicz thought about the week’s Grand Island protests?
“So far, I’ve been loving it. I mean, yeah, we’ve had our mishaps here and there. But we’ve been in communication with police the whole time,” Janulewicz, 28, said.
The situation deteriorated Tuesday night. “But we are still talking with the police and we are still working with them. And they are actually still working with us, as well,” Janulewicz said.
He appreciates that police have helped demonstrators cross streets safely, because he’s seen video of protesters being run over in other cities.
Janulewicz said he wishes police had handled the situation differently Tuesday night. “From our knowledge, we didn’t see anybody throw any rocks. But you never know who could be quick to throw a rock here and there,” he said.
When the protesters see people being disruptive, they have been politely asking them to leave. They say, “If you’re not going to be peaceful, we don’t want you here,” Janulewicz said.
Grand Island police say that officers and protesters agreed that the protesters would leave the old Dodge school parking lot at midnight. But when people started throwing rocks, and considering the semi-residential nature of the neighborhood, police felt it was necessary to disperse the crowd a few minutes before midnight.
At least a half dozen patrol cars “just rolled up on us,” Janulewicz said. Officers launched canisters of a substance similar to tear gas and fired pepper balls and rubber bullets.
“We just didn’t like how they approached us,” Janulewicz said. “I felt kind of betrayed, but at the same time I do understand 100% where they are coming from.”
He just wishes police had asked organizers to come talk with them first.
If the crowd had been scattered peacefully, it would have been “a great message” for the rest of the state and the country, Janulewicz said.
“But like I said, I’m not going to hold a grudge against them,” he said. He understands that police have to be concerned about safety and protection.
On Tuesday night, police officers were assisted by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.
The petition makes the argument that “maybe we should approach things” a little differently, and work together instead of being divided, Janulewicz said.
