Nebraska Extension will be hosting several private pesticide applicator trainings in February.
These sessions are open to both first-time and recertifying applicators. February private applicator training dates for Buffalo and Hall counties are:
Tuesday, Feb. 11: 9 a.m. to noon OR 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th St. Kearney. RSVP to (308) 236-1235).
Wednesday, Feb. 12: 9 a.m. to noon, Hall County Extension Office at College Park in Grand Island. RSVP to (308) 385-5088).
More information on training dates, locations and general information about pesticide trainings can be found online (https://pested.unl.edu/certification-and-training) or by contacting your local Extension Office.
Women in Ag Conference
The 2020 Nebraska Women in Ag Conference is scheduled for Feb. 20 and 21 at the Holiday Convention Center in Kearney. This annual two-day event is designed to educate and uplift women involved in Nebraska agriculture.
This conference focuses on five areas of agricultural risk management: production risk, market risk, financial risk, human risk and legal risk. There are five general session speakers and more than 30 different concurrent workshops that focus on these five areas.
The goal of this conference is to encourage women to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and to become more successful operators and business partners.
Two-day registrations postmarked or submitted on or before Feb. 9 are $125 per person. Beginning Feb. 10, the fee for a two-day registration is $150. One-day registrations are $75 per person, regardless of the day postmarked or submitted.
A full list of speakers, topics and a complete schedule, as well as registration information, can be found online at https://wia.unl.edu/.
Questions about registration be can directed to Eric Buck at (402) 472-1576 or ebuck3@unl.edu.
Scholarship opportunities are available to four-year, two-year, vocational and technical students as well as to 4-H and FFA members. The 2020 scholarship application deadline is Feb. 2. Information and application forms can be found online at https://wia.unl.edu/scholarships.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
