Due to the health concerns about the potential risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, the University of Nebraska has canceled all face-to-face meetings as of March 16.
This means that any in-person trainings that were planned during March and April in the Dawson, Buffalo and Hall county regions have been canceled at this time.
Private applicators who still need to obtain or renew their applicators license can complete the online training modules at https://psep.education/applicator/. The cost of the online training has been temporarily reduced to help with this unique situation.
Applicators need to complete the exam questions in each learning module to pass each section. Participants can take the modules all at once or break up the sections based on their schedules. If the online option doesn’t fit your schedule, you may choose to contact the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and set up an appointment to take an exam at a testing site.
Contact the NDA at (402) 471-2351 or contact through its website (https://nda.nebraska.gov/contact.html) to set up a date to test in person (402-471-2351; .
We may host another in-person pesticide training later this spring, but this will depend greatly on the spread of COVID-19 and if there is enough interest to host an in-person meeting during the growing season. This option will be discussed further, but we will keep the media posted if additional training options are available.
For the time being, the best options for applicators to obtain or renew their pesticide license is to complete the online modules or set up an appointment to test with an NDA representative.
For chemigation recertification, applicators can also complete training online at https://water.unl.edu/article/agricultural-irrigation/chemigation.
Recertifying chemigators do not need to take the exam at a testing site. They just need to complete the online modules. Initial applicators can also complete the online chemigation modules, but they will need to take an exam at their local Extension Office.
Initial applicators will need to print out a certificate proving they completed the online modules and bring this with them to the testing site. After completing the online modules, initial applicators need to call their local Extension office to set up an appointment to complete their exam.
In addition to pesticide and chemigation trainings, we also had to cancel our in-person “Risk & Reward Workshop” on March 27 at the Buffalo County Extension Office. This program focuses on the role of farm location and yield/price relations in making informed grain marketing and crop insurance decisions. There is a possibility that this session may be offered this summer, if there is enough interest and the COVID-19 situation allows in-person educational trainings at that time.
Questions about the class can be directed to Jessica Groskopf at (308) 632-1247 or jjohnson@unl.edu; or Corey Walters at (402) 472-0366 or cwalters7@unl.edu
We apologize for the inconvenience of having to cancel in-person trainings. We ask those affected to please be patient as we work through this situation.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.