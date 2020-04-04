As the situation with COVID-19 progresses and changes, there has been some updates for certification trainings this year.
As we had to cancel our remaining in-person trainings, applicators who still need to obtain certification/licensing have been advised to complete online modules for pesticide and chemigation training.
Private applicators can complete the online modules at https://psep.education/applicator/. We have received several calls and questions about completing the training. As a result, step-by-step instructions have been developed for navigating these modules (https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2020/online-certification-options).
For initial commercial/non-commercial applicators, training can be completed using FlipBooks found on UNL’s Pesticide Education website. Testing is still required to obtain a license. Contact the NDA directly to determine which testing location is available at this time; (402) 471-2351.
If recertifying commercial/non-commercial applicators need to complete a training, the pesticide office is offering an online course that will open the week of April 6 and will be used for the rest of the 2020 season.
If applicators need to recertify their commercial/non-commercial license, please contact the pesticide office directly at (402) 472-1632.
The NDA has temporarily suspended testing for private, commercial and non-commercial applicators. There have also been some changes to the chemigation certification options this spring. Both initial AND recertifying applicators can complete the online training and do NOT have to take the in-person exam. Everything can be completed online.
If you do not have access to a computer or have poor internet connection at home, contact the pesticide office at (402) 472-1632 to determine what your best options are at this time. More information and updates can be found online at https://pested.unl.edu/covid-19-information.
Cover crop termination, weed management considerations
Many producers were not able to get a cover crop planted last fall due to late harvest conditions. Therefore, early season cover crops were planted this spring and are greening up nicely in the area.
Producers use cover crops for various reasons including forage, preventing wind or water erosion or weed management. This last point is especially important for fields that were considered prevent plant from excessive rainfall or flooding in 2019 and had weeds take over. Among those weeds were kochia, ragweed, summer grasses, and of course, pigweeds.
These species can produce thousands — if not millions — of seeds if not managed and may have herbicide resistance issues. Weed control in these fields will be difficult in 2020 but having a cover crop on those acres now may help the situation. Cover crops not only help stimulate microbial growth and populations prior to planting the cash crop, but they help keep soils cool and covered to prevent small seeded broadleaf weeds (like pigweed) from germinating and causing early-season competition.
Many producers have found success in planting a cover crop on field borders to help reduce the population of pigweeds from moving further into the field. Cover crops can be helpful for weed management, but it often depends on biomass accumulation, type of cover crop species planted, planting date, intended uses, and how vigorous the cash crop is early in the growing season.
Timing of cover crop termination may also play a huge role in crop competition against early season weed growth, but it depends on where you farm in Nebraska and how much rainfall you receive. According to NRCS termination guidelines, cover crops in the western and central part of Nebraska should be terminated 15 days prior to planting the cash crop.
In the eastern third of Nebraska, they can be terminated at planting or before planting the cash crop. These guidelines pertain to cover crops planted in non-irrigated fields due to moisture limitations.
Several producers in the area have found success with terminating their cover crop at planting or shortly after when under irrigated conditions. Contact your local NRCS office to determine which options and guidelines are best for your unique situation.
Cover crops can be terminated in multiple ways including using a roller-crimper, tillage or burndown herbicide. The use of a roller-crimper is a common practice for producers who want more biomass growth in the spring and don’t want to use herbicides.
The use of tillage may defeat the purpose of using cover crops as the structural integrity of the soil will be compromised with equipment. If using burndown herbicides, the following are a list of active ingredients that can be useful: glyphosate, 2,4-D, dicamba, saflufenacil and paraquat.
For best results, burndown is most effective if applied when it’s sunny, at temperatures between 40 to 60 degrees F (ideally between 65 and 85 degrees F), with necessary adjuvants (crop oils, surfactants, etc.), and at a volume of 15gpa, or more, with dense weed populations and high biomass accumulation.
It will also be important to consider any herbicide resistance issues and weed densities in these fields, especially on acres that were considered prevent plant last year that did not get a cover crop planted until this spring. Weed pressure will be high on those fields this year and will need to be monitored closely throughout the growing season.
More information on cover crop termination and early season weed management can be found at: https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2018/timing-cover-crop-termination-and-related-factors.
Sarah Sivits is the Dawson County Extension educator in crops and water, and serves Dawson, Buffalo and Hall counties. Contact her at (308) 324-5501 or by email at ssivits@unl.edu.
