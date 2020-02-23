For Teresa Brenton of Grand Island, a dream has become reality as this permanent makeup artist recently opened Lady Moon Beauty Studio at 309 N. Walnut St. in the city’s Railside District.
In 1999, Brenton graduated from Joseph’s College of Beauty. She began her career at Lafayette, where she worked for 20 years.
“I have always had a passion for tattoos, so in 2010 I was given the opportunity to apprentice at Revolution Custom Tattoos,” Brenton said.
She later returned to cosmetology, but in 2017, “I finally was able to combine my passion for the beauty industry and tattooing.”
That was when she became a permanent makeup artist. She trained in Omaha at JK Skincare and Spa with Jacklyn Kieu.
Permanent makeup has been around since the early 1980s, according to a New York Times article, when it was first used as a way for those with alopecia. Alopecia is a condition in which hair is lost from some or all areas of the body. Permanent makeup was used to create eyebrows for those with alopecia.
Wikipedia describes permanent makeup as a cosmetic technique that uses tattoos as a means of producing designs that resemble makeup, such as eyelining and other permanent enhancing colors to the skin of the face, lips, and eyelids.
Everydayhealth.com said that permanent eye makeup is a good option for people who have sustained hair loss because they won’t have to pencil in eyebrows anymore. Makeup tattoos can also help people with vitiligo, which causes light patches of skin due to a lack of pigment. Permanent makeup can cover up the variations in the skin.
In 2018, Brenton returned to Revolution Custom Tattoos, where she began her new journey as a permanent makeup artist.
“I was able to grow my new business and give women their confidence back,” she said.
In November 2019, she started working at Willow Salon and Spa.
“Not realizing how short the stay would be, I got the opportunity to make my dreams come true and open my own shop downtown in the Railside District,” Brenton said. ”I knew this is where I belonged, so February 2020 I opened Lady Moon Beauty Studio.”
Brenton said she is excited to be part of the Railside District again due to the new businesses and renovations that’s “bringing life back to the beautiful historical part of Grand Island.”
Brenton said permanent makeup is a technique implanting pigment into the epidermis part of the skin to enhance the color of the face, eyelids and lips. Client’s face shape, bone structure, skin tone and desired results are taken into account.
Services offered at Lady Moon include:
— Microblading: Manual technique where hairlike strokes are implanted with a very thin blade. This procedure is not recommended for those with oily skin, heavily sun damaged skin, rosacea prone skin, thick skin or those who have had previous permanent makeup. It typically lasts 12 to 18 months.
— Powder Brow: Technique that has been revolutionized over the decades. Uses a hand-held tattoo machine and can be customized from a soft dusting of powder to a beautiful bold makeup look. This tends to last longer than microblading and is an option for mature clients or those with oily skin. It typically lasts 1 to 3 years.
— Blade and shade or combination brow: Combines both microblading and powder shading. Great for clients with little to no eyebrow hairs. Creates illusion of a full hairstroke brow with added shading and dimension. Typically lasts 1 to 3 years.
— Eyeliner: Can range from a thin and natural enhancement along lash line to a bolder or pronounced liner. Can include both top and bottom liner or just top of bottom. Typically lasts 1 to 5 years.
— Lip blush or tinted lips: Enhance natural shape of lips. Perfect way to provide a subtle color boost and create definition, correct medical asymmetry and even camouflage scars. Typically lasts 1 to 3 years.
— Annual touch up: Does not include a six week touch up. If a new client, additional cost may apply.
Brenton said sometimes no touch up is needed.
“If it is, clients come back 4 to 8 weeks after initial service to fill in areas where it has lightened or hair strokes are missing,” she said.
Brenton said clients are recommended to come back yearly for a color boost to keep makeup looking its best. She said the cost for services ranges from $200 to $450.
“I’m still kicking it old school by having clients call or message for appointments,” she said. “I find it more personal and then I am able to get a better understanding of the needs and desires. I also get a chance to know them as well.”
Brenton said she opened her business so she could create natural looking makeup for women to feel beautiful and confident.
“The best part of my day in the studio is the creativity, laughs, smiles, happy tears, hugs and friendships made,” she said.
Brenton said she will never forget during a touch up session where the client told her that the best compliment she received was no compliment at all.
“This was all due to the fact the makeup looked natural,” she said. “I look forward to keeping everyone naturally beautiful.”
For more information, contact Brenton at (308) 390-4523. Her Facebook page is at permanentmakeupbyt or on Instagram
@pmubyt.
