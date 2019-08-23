Due to weather-related travel issues, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue is unable to make it to Nebraska today for the scheduled 11:30 a.m. town hall at the Nebraska State Fair.
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln is working with the secretary’s office to possibly reschedule the town hall, but no date is available at this time.
Governor Ricketts will continue with this morning’s visit to Cyclone Farms near Waco and a disaster relief roundtable with Senator Fischer at the Nebraska State Fair at 10 a.m.
The town hall with the University of Nebraska has been canceled.
