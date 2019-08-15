The Nebraska State Fair isn’t the only one celebrating its 150th anniversary this year at the fair, which runs Aug. 23 to Sept. 2.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will also be celebrating its 150th anniversary as one of the nation’s premiere land grant universities.
According to Kathleen Lodl, associate dean of Nebraska Extension and 4-H program administrator, UNL will have an expanded presence at the State Fair to celebrate its legacy of “improving the quality of life for Nebraska and beyond.”
“The University of Nebraska–Lincoln and the Nebraska State Fair are longtime partners in education and leadership in our state,” Lodl said. “Every State Fair is special, as we get to celebrate the success of so many youth, but this year’s fair is unique because we’re able to honor a really significant milestone in our state’s history.”
The University of Nebraska was created by an act of the Nebraska state Legislature in 1869, two years after Nebraska was admitted into the United States. The school received an initial land grant of about 130,000 acres and the campus construction began with the building of University Hall in its first year.
According to a Wikipedia entry, by 1873, the University of Nebraska had offered its first two degrees to its first graduating class.
“The school remained small and suffered from a lack of funds until about 20 years after its founding, when its high school programs were taken over by a new state education system. From 1890 to 1895 enrollment rose from 384 to about 1,500. A law school and a graduate school were also created at about this time period, making it the first school west of the Mississippi to establish a graduate school. By 1897, the school was 15th in the nation in total enrollment,” according to the Wikipedia article.
Over the years, UNL has become a leading agricultural research institution and has played a major role in developing and shaping Nebraska’s agricultural industry.
In 1914, Congress passed the Smith-Lever Act, which established the Cooperative Extension Service. The Nebraska program, with its roots in the Boys and Girls Clubs that had become popular in the state, eventually became part of the developing national 4-H program, for which the USDA created a charter in 1912. After the Smith-Lever Act, the Nebraska 4-H program became part of the Cooperative Extension Service, operated through UNL.
The Nebraska State Fair and UNL’s Cooperative Extension Program have a shared history.
Lodl said this year’s State Fair will feature more than 10,000 4-H exhibits from 2,500 exhibitors representing all 93 Nebraska counties. Exhibits will encompass areas such as animals, food, clothing and textiles, robotics, computers, the environment, veterinary science, heritage and leadership.
She said 4-H members will showcase their creativity and university pride at a stepping-stone exhibit celebrating the N150 milestone. Stepping stones were exhibited at county fairs this summer and one stone from each county will be displayed at the Raising Nebraska building during the State Fair.
During this year’s fair, Raising Nebraska will also host the N150 traveling exhibit, which features key moments in the university’s history. It has a computer kiosk that will allow viewers to read pages from the commemorative book “Dear Old Nebraska U.” This is the exhibit’s 12th stop outside Lincoln in a yearlong tour across the state.
The Raising Nebraska exhibit is a 25,000-square-foot, interactive experience focusing on Nebraska agriculture. UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources (IANR) played a collaborative role in the Raising Nebraska venue, along with the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska State Fair. The exhibit opened to the public in 2014.
On the first day of this year’s fair, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green will host U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue for a public town hall discussion at 11:30 a.m. in the Nebraska Building. The event will be open to fair attendees. The secretary will take questions from farmers, agricultural stakeholders and others in the audience.
UNL 150th anniversary celebratory events during the fair include:
— An N150 pep rally at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 1. Complete with the Cornhusker Marching Band, Spirit Squad and mascots, the rally will celebrate the university’s longstanding connection to the people of Nebraska by honoring those who live on the land originally granted to help establish the institution.
— Sports journalist and author Mike Babcock will give a special Nebraska Lecture at 1 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Raising Nebraska building. Babcock will look back over the past 129 years of Husker football. The talk is the seventh in the 2019 Nebraska Lectures: Chancellor’s Distinguished Speaker series, celebrating the university’s sesquicentennial. The talk will be streamed online and made available via podcast. Following the lecture, the Nebraska Alumni Association will host a reception for alumni and friends from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the Nebraska State Fair Boardroom, on the building’s second floor.
— A special display depicting 150 years of corn and millet genetics, highlighting the work of university faculty and staff, will be showcased at Raising Nebraska Outdoors throughout the fair.
— Fans of the popular lawn-and-garden television series “Backyard Farmer” are welcome to attend a live taping at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 in the Raising Nebraska building. A question-and-answer session with panelists will follow the taping. The episode will air at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 on NET.
— Fairgoers can sample many Nebraska foods at the university’s Food Processing Center display in the 4-H/FFA Building. Several food companies will offer samples and information. Visitors can try salsa, bread, summer sausage, honey, pickles, soups, seasoning blends, BBQ sauces, popcorn, sunflower seeds, marinades and more. The Food Processing Center provides technical and business assistance to manufacturers throughout Nebraska and across the country. Nifty 150 ice cream will be available at the UNL Dairy Store in the 4-H Exhibit Hall.