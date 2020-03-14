Jason Goodman can tell you that when the Moors invaded France, they were riding Arabian horses, which intermingled with the local Percherons.
He can also tell you about helichrystum, grown in Croatia, and about the trees in the Middle East that produce frankincense, which are heavily protected.
Goodman’s Percheron exhibition hitch is sponsored by Young Living Essential Oils, which is why he knows so much about frankincense, helichrystum, lavender and other botanicals.
For the third time in four years, the Young Living Essential Oils Percherons were part of Rodeo Grand Island this weekend.
Goodman and five other people brought eight Percheron horses to the Heartland Events Center for the three performances this weekend.
Percherons are either black or gray. All eight of the horses in this weekend’s shows were black. They weigh an average of 2,000 pounds each.
During each of the three performances, the Percherons galloped around the arena floor, pulling a hitch wagon. They run wide open, so the draft horses almost create a draft.
Before each show, Goodman and the rest of the crew are busy braiding and harnessing. They braid the horses’ manes, tails and foretops. Flowers are added as decorations. Each animal is outfitted with a fancy show harness.
“It’s about an hour and a half to do all the braiding, to do all the tack, to get everything hooked up to this wagon,” Goodman said.
The team is based in Mona, Utah, at one of the 25 farms operated by Young Living Essential Oils. Because the horses are used to market the essential oils, Goodman’s crew brings along samples so the public can get a whiff.
Goodman, 47, and his wife, Rose, both grew up with Belgian draft horses. He was raised in Wyoming and she is from Iowa. Her father, Dick Sparrow, had a 40-horse Belgian hitch that promoted Schlitz beer and another that worked on behalf of Coors. Draft horses have a deep connection with draft beer. They should almost compete in barrel racing.
As a young man, Goodman worked for Dick Sparrow, which explains how he met his wife.
The Percherons get around. Last weekend, they were in Ocala, Fla.
Goodman has attended one particular show for 13 years in a row.
“We’ve been on the road almost 20 years now. We’ve met a lot of people coast to coast,” he said.
Two semitrucks brought the group to Grand Island. Goodman doesn’t just pilot a draft horse hitch. He also drives one of the semis.
The Young Living Percherons have appeared at the Nebraska State Fair five times. But they won’t return to Grand Island this year.
Rodeo Grand Island, in its fourth year, is produced by Steve and Kim Sutton and other members of their family. The residents of Onida, S.D., are the family’s fifth generation in the rodeo business.
Prize money makes a big difference in attracting cowpokes.
“And contestantwise, we were way up,” Kim Sutton said. “We had over 500 contestants enter this year’s Rodeo Grand Island.”
Last year, the number was about 300.
Sutton said that, of the professional rodeos in Nebraska, Grand Island prize money ranks fourth in the state.
“Last year the payout here was over $78,000,” she said. It was more than that this year, she said. “Prize money is very high here,” she said.
The only larger payouts are at the River City Roundup in Omaha, Nebraskaland Days in North Platte and Nebraska’s Big Rodeo in Burwell.
Support from Grand Island companies is strong, she said. First National Bank is the presenting sponsor, but other businesses have also contributed.
“We couldn’t have that level of prize money without sponsors and people that are buying tickets. It’s got to all work together,” she said.
Sutton is very impressed with Grand Island organizers.
“Fonner Park and Heartlands Event Center people are very smart,” she said.
Because rain was in the forecast, they moved dirt into the arena last weekend. The dirt had time to dry out, so there weren’t clumps from water and it dried out evenly.
The Suttons, by the way, don’t buy the soil.
“We rent the dirt everywhere we go,” she said.
After this weekend’s rodeo, the Suttons get to go home for two weeks. Except for 10 days at Christmas, they have been on the road pretty steadily since before Thanksgiving.
