WOOD RIVER — According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, the worst flooding in decades and for some locations the worst flooding on record occurred in March 2019.
Many area communities were walloped by floodwaters in March and then again in July. One of those communities was Wood River. Situated along the Wood River, during its long history that dates back to the late 1860s, the town has seen many floods, but the two floods that saturated the community in 2019 were among its worst.
What made the March flooding especially difficult was the enormity of its devastation. Following a bitterly cold February, during which the ground was frozen to a depth of 25 inches and the snowpack was widespread and deep, a rainstorm dumped several inches of rain on the area, resulting in rapid snowmelt, and due to the frozen ground, the rain and snowmelt combined as runoff, creating widespread flooding.
After February, when area temperatures averaged nearly 11 degrees below the 30-year average, warmer temperatures became widespread in the area. On March 13, when the catastrophic flooding began, the high was 62 degrees in Grand Island and nearly 1.75 inches of rain fell.
The most significant and damaging flooding occurred north of the Platte River and included the Wood River, the entire Loup River system and the Cedar River.
“The rivers overflowed, lowland areas were inundated by floodwaters and looked like lakes.” That is how the NWS Hastings described the situation.
The flooding required evacuations and water rescues. Water covered hundreds of gravel and paved roads, including state and federal highways, making them impassable. Dozens of bridges were washed out, primarily on county roads, but bridges on paved roads were also affected. Thousands of homes and businesses were damaged and flooding was extensive in Dannebrog, Pleasanton, Gibbon, Wood River and Alda.
The estimated cost of the damage is more than $1.2 billion. The flood fighters of Central Nebraska have been chosen as The Grand Island Independent’s 2019 People of the Year.
Saw the flood coming
“We first started to notice upstream flooding from the heavy rainfall,” said Todd King, Wood River fire chief.
King and others from the community got together that night and began developing plans on how to deal with the oncoming floodwaters.
“We knew it was going to hit us,” he said. “We got our operation center up and running. We had the fire department and city council involved.”
They began putting together plans for what was needed, such as sand and sandbags.
By morning, the floodwaters had arrived in Wood River.
“We started getting a lot of flooding in town,” King said.
They went to the nursing home with Hall County Sheriff’s Department officials to see how long it would take to evacuate the facility.
“When we drove over there, the center of the street was open,” King said. “We were in the building for 15 minutes to talk to them about their evacuation plan. When we came back out, the water was already up 8 inches to a foot since we first came in.”
Wood River is on Highway 30, which runs parallel to the railroad tracks. All of the flooding took place north of the railroad tracks.
“We had places where the water was 5 feet deep or more,” King said.
At the rapid rate the floodwaters were rising, he said, sandbagging became futile.
“The fire department went into a rescue mode,” King said. “Our main goal was to get everybody picked up before dark.”
They were successful in evacuating more than 80 people who were in harm’s way with the rapidly rising floodwaters. The shelter the Red Cross set up at the Wood River High School provided a temporary home for about 70 people. Others went to Grand Island to escape the flooded river.
Neighbors helping neighbors
The floodwaters impacted more than 360 homes and businesses in Wood River.
The water level remained high for about three days before it began slowly receding.
King said the floodwaters were so devastating that there were 39 houses in which the basement walls collapsed because of integrity issues brought about by the water.
“There was no preparing for what happened,” he said.
King said along with disaster planning done by the Wood River Fire Department, Hall County’s emergency plan helped to mitigate the disaster situation in Wood River and other communities.
“But there is only so much you can do to stop it,” he said. “You just can’t stop water when it was rising so fast.”
While there was only so much the fire department and law enforcement could do, King said the people of the community were a valuable resource that helped keep conditions from getting worse.
While many saw their property severely damaged or destroyed by the floodwaters, it didn’t stop them from helping a neighbor in need.
“The big concern we had during the flooding was that we started to lose access from the north side to the south side of town,” King said.
For example, firefighters from Wood River and five area communities, along with hundreds of volunteers, were busy sandbagging 130th Road that connected the town to the area where it wasn’t flooding on the south side of the railroad tracks. Still, their efforts couldn’t contain the rapidly rising floodwaters.
To make matters worse, one man, who was helping to sandbag, had a heart attack.
“We had to rescue him from the floodwaters,” King said. “We were able to revive him and get him back, and he is fine to this day.”
He said officials and volunteers were working hard to keep that critical access road open. After midnight, following the first day of major flooding, there was an emergency ambulance call that needed that access road, but floodwaters kept emergency personnel from getting to the scene.
King said the Nebraska State Patrol was able to help an EMT get to the emergency call using its light armored vehicle that could drive through the flooded streets.
“We put an EMT on it, and they took him across town because our ambulance would have had to go clear to Alda (about 7 miles to the east) and then around to get to the site of the emergency call,” he said.
That would have taken 20 minutes or more for the ambulance to arrive if they had not had access to the State Patrol vehicle. They were able to get to the woman who needed help to stabilize her until the ambulance got there.
“If we had to wait the whole time, she would not have made it,” King said.
Volunteers came to help
Without the help of people from outside the community, including neighboring fire departments, the State Patrol, Hall County law enforcement, Nebraska Game and Parks and hundreds of volunteers, the situation would have been disastrous.
Because of the swift action of community members and others from outside the community, there was no loss of life.
“Looking back on it, it was a source of small-town pride of how many people jumped in there, no holds barred, and helped,” said Eric Nielsen, a member of the Wood River City Council.
Nielsen said there were people “from all over the place” who came to Wood River to help sandbag against the rising floodwaters.
“There were all kinds of farmers coming to town to help with their equipment,” he said. “Guys from Fairbanks Irrigation, outside of town, brought equipment in to help.”
One of the area farmers who came to help in the flood recovery efforts was Adam Woitaszewski.
But despite the armada of tractors and other equipment that came to help out, Woitaszewski said the water got so deep that much of the farm equipment was immobilized.
“I brought a payload in, and I could get across, but most tractors couldn’t cross Canal Street (11th Street) because the water got too deep,” he said.
Survival instinct
The original town of Wood River was named for the tree-lined river that flows near the community. It was platted around a station established there by the Union Pacific Railroad in 1866. A settlement began to form in 1869 with a store, a log Catholic Church and a settlers’ school.
From the beginning, the people of Wood River and the surrounding area always knew that it took a community to survive whatever nature threw at them. Over the years, many floods, blizzards, tornadoes and other natural disasters have hit the community. The community’s survival instinct is buried deep in its psyche and has never been forgotten since the frontier days.
That was evident in 2019 with the floods of both March and July.
“We were looking for sandbags, and Todd (King) had gotten a call that there were sandbags available in Dannebrog (which also had severe flooding problems),” Nielsen said.
Woitaszewski said a semi-truck was sent to Dannebrog to pick up the unused sandbags to bring to Wood River.
“As soon as the semis pulled into the high school, where we were sandbagging at, the trucks were unloaded and being hauled out to people’s places,” Nielsen said.
There was never a sense of defeat among the residents of Wood River, even when things appeared the darkest. There was a strong sense of resilience — being able to take what nature had to give and bounce back and go another round the next day.
“There are always a few who feel that the sky has fallen on them, but, for the most part, the community pulled together — not only during the sandbagging efforts, but in how overwhelming it was when we started the cleanup efforts,” King said. “Just the resources that came into play, such as the church groups like the Mennonites, who pulled in with a full trailer load of construction tools. You would give them a job, and they would just take the whole job from cleaning up the muck out of people’s basements to cleaning up the sewer water. They were phenomenal in their relief efforts.”
A vivid memory for many during those turbulent days was the amount of corn stalk debris strewn across the town by the floodwaters.
‘Organized chaos’
Woitaszewski said that over and over again he observed while delivering sandbags that as soon as one family had completed protecting their property, they immediately started helping their neighbors.
“It had a snowball effect as two people quickly turned to 60 or 70 assisting in sandbagging,” he said.
There were other ways, also, that people pitched in. Woitaszewski said they got information out better to the public through a coordinated social media effort.
“We were constantly feeding people a lot of information,” he said. “That stopped a lot of concerns on what to do and what needed to be done.”
Woitaszewski said they also had volunteers organize the large amount of food that was coming in to help feed the folks who were evacuated and those assisting in the relief effort.
“It was organized chaos,” said Jenie Maloney, president of the Wood River Fire Department.
Still, Maloney and others said many people, who were helping various communities deal with the flooding, complimented them about how well organized they were.
Acts of kindness
And then there were the innumerable acts of kindness from people outside the community.
Matt Troyer Miller, minister of the Mennonite Church, said when he was working with the Red Cross volunteers at the temporary shelter, he noticed that morale was low at times as what the community was facing seemed overwhelming as floodwaters continued to rise.
Miller related a story about a woman who “seemed to make stuff appear.”
“The kids were getting bored and needed toys,” he said. “She came up with $300 worth of toys. I don’t know where she got it. Some people were sad because they didn’t have their pop in the afternoon. So she brought in cases and cases of pop. She brought in blankets and pillows.”
For many, the foundation of a community is its unbreakable pillar of faith. Through God’s strength comes the strength to survive times of adversity.
“That (their faith) was good for people,” Miller said.
His church hosted other denominations in the community during those turbulent days to bring the community together to pray and believe that God’s mercy will always make things better.
“We were the only church where all the people could drive to,” Miller said. “So all five pastors in Wood River organized a community church service on Saturday evening. It was as full as our church has been for a long time.
“It was about an hourlong, and all five ministers spoke. The singing was strong, and we probably could have just sung,” he said.
The community did sing in a united voice through the ravages of weather. Their faith has carried them through hard times before to make it through another day.
United front
Nick Lammers of the Wood River Fire Department worked on the logistics of dispatching people during the floods.
“What motivates people, with no ties to Wood River, to come here and work for two days solid mucking sewage out of someone’s basement?” Lammers asked. “To me, there is only one reason that happens — people’s faith.”
The testimonials and stories of love and generosity are numerous — not only in Wood River, but in every community that suffered because of the weather last year.
And that united front helped Wood River prepare for another round of flooding that would come in early July after heavy rains flooded already elevated creeks and streams.
A testimony of that united front, King said, was when FEMA officials toured the community a little more than a week later and asked him where was the flood damage.
“The town looked normal to them,” he said. “They were so impressed with the amount of effort we put in our cleanup effort. You couldn’t tell that the town had been flooded. That is because of all the volunteers who came here to help out.”
From the more than 300 homes and businesses impacted by the catastrophic flooding of March, only a handful were affected during the July flooding because of the long hours and hard work of the volunteers who helped during the March flooding.
“We are a closer community now,” said Nielsen.
He said more neighbors now are checking with their neighbors to see if they are all right as the flooding left psychological scars on many, resulting in post traumatic stress disorder and depression.
“Even during the cleanup, I was amazed how many people came in here in tears,” King said. “They were completely devastated. They didn’t know where to turn. It really brings a perspective on what is important in life.”
Even for the volunteers helping in the cleanup, hauling the flood-damaged items from people’s homes — lifelong memorabilia such as photo albums or items left by a deceased family member or precious gifts from a loved one — left them with a sense of emptiness and despair.
Hope for the future
Despite all the weather problems, there remains a tremendous hope for the future.
Wood River Mayor Greg Cramer said several houses that were damaged during the flood have been cleaned up and sold when they went on the market. He said several new homes are being built in the community.
The old nursing home that was flooded has closed, but will later open as a community day care center.
Scott Frost, Nebraska football coach and a Wood River native, was supposed to be in Wood River the night before the flooding to raise money for a new community day care center. Weather prevented him from coming that night, but he later returned home to help with the fundraising.
“People seeing our community on the news, our volunteer fire department, our paramedics, our ministerial association — everybody came together to clean this town up,” Cramer said. “People see how active this community is and want to live here.”
That is a hopeful testimonial for a community that came together to rebuild and refine itself after the terrible natural disasters it went through in 2019.
