DANNEBROG — During the March flood in Dannebrog, the water covered an area seven blocks long and five blocks wide.
Every business was affected, as well as about 60 houses. At one point, the water on Main Street was 5 feet deep.
“It was frightening. It was devastating in some ways. But it really pulled us all together,” said Dannebrog Mayor Carol Schroeder.
The village was flooded for 36 hours. An engineer estimated that water in Dannebrog was moving at 17 to 18 mph.
“I would say 75 percent of the people were working together and helping out their neighbors, even though they themselves had damage,” Schroeder said. People were going door-to-door to see how they could help.
More than 1,000 volunteers checked in to assist. The flood fighters of the Dannebrog area are being honored this year as The Grand Island Independent’s People of the Year, along with those in the Wood River area and elsewhere.
As part of the flood recovery effort, area businesses provided food free of charge to volunteers. They included Pizza Hut in St. Paul and Grand Island, Subway and Runza in St. Paul, the Vault in Cairo and Cactus Jack’s. An organization called HotMeals USA set up in town as well.
“People were constantly bringing food,” said Lori Larsen, who operated the community’s command center with her daughter, Chelsea.
The food included roasters full of meat.
“We just never went hungry,” Larsen said. “That’s just the way the heart of Dannebrog is.”
The command center was in the Oak Street Manor. That Housing Authority building was clean and accessible to the handicapped, Schroeder said.
The local Facebook page was invaluable during the flood. Lori and Chelsea Larsen, who manage the Facebook page, were busy keeping people informed and receiving calls, texts and Facebook messages. The center also served as the check-in point for volunteers and donations.
Dannebrog received vital assistance from a group called Christian Disaster Relief.
Members of that group “kind of saved our businesses,” Schroeder said, because they showed local residents how to pump out the basements downtown.
Those businesses are all in one line, on the west side of the main street, and share a common basement wall. Christian Disaster Relief “told us we had to pump those out at the same time so nobody’s wall would cave in,” she said.
They were right. “We didn’t lose any walls,” Schroeder said.
The group also did lots of other work.
“I’ll never forget what they did for us,” she said.
The Christian Disaster Relief workforce totaled more than 200 people from Nebraska, Kansas and South Dakota. The group stuck around Nebraska for three weeks, averaging 40 to 50 people each day. In addition to Dannebrog, they also assisted Wood River, St. Edward and Fremont.
“The honor doesn’t go to us,” said Jethro Koehn of Scotia, who’s part of Christian Disaster Relief. “We enjoy helping people.”
Volunteers helped “muck out” some of the basements, Larsen said. They carried furniture and appliances out of basements.
A group of women showed up from Palmer, as well as a group of school kids from Kansas.
In many homes, the water came through the sewer system. So everything touched by that water had to be thrown away, Larsen said.
First Baptist Church, across from the command center, opened its doors to the entire community. The church hosted a community worship service.
Village Manager Terry Webb agrees that the town’s response to the flood was great.
“I think it brought a lot of residents closer together,” Webb said. People became familiar with their neighbors.
Dannebrog also had a flood in 1984, “but it was nothing like the one we had in March,” Webb said.
This one covered at least twice as much ground, and three times as many homes, Schroeder said.
The floodwaters arrived on Wednesday, March 13. On Friday, people could begin to return to the flooded areas.
The following Monday, a crew of volunteers headed by Webb picked up the furniture and appliances hauled to the curbs and took the refuse to the landfill.
Webb said the volunteers wanted to “just get the ball rolling” and show progress.
He didn’t want the residents to be reminded of the flood, Larsen said. He wanted people “just to be able to move on.”
Refuse was hauled to the landfill two more times over the next couple of weeks.
When Schroeder looks back on the flood, she knows it could have been worse.
“I think Dannebrog was spared a lot of damage,” she said. The village had no fires and no deaths “and our water was never contaminated.”
“We had long days for quite a while,” Webb said. But a lot of other communities had it worse than Dannebrog.
In the months since then, Dannebrog has had monthly activities to give people “a chance to get back together,” Schroeder said. The gatherings allow people to see their new friends in a laid-back atmosphere.
There’s still a lot of work to be done, Larsen said. She’s a member of the Heartland Disaster Recovery Group, which covers Hall, Hamilton and Howard counties.
It’s been a wet year overall.
“In August we got almost 17 inches of rain,” Larsen said.
Some people have rebuilt their foundations. Others are waiting until spring to let everything settle down, she said. “We don’t know what the winter’s going to bring.”
Recently, a couple of Dannebrog residents got new furnaces. They had been without a furnace since March.
The recovery is “still a process,” Larsen said. “There’s a lot still out there that’s being done.”
