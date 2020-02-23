Peters named executive director of Hastings Community Foundation
Dan Peters has been named the executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation.
Peters is the first executive director of the organization. He begins his duties on Feb. 27.
He will work with the board of directors to provide leadership for communication and publicity, financial administration, fundraising, donor stewardship, and community outreach. In addition, he will oversee the foundation’s leadership of Give Hastings Day and the Key Society.
Peters will join current staff members Susan Poppe and Stephanie Bliss.
He is a graduate of Hastings College and has worked for the Hastings College Foundation and served as the college’s vice president for student life. He has earned a master’s degree in management from Doane University and most recently worked at Idea Bank Marketing in Hastings.
Thiem named director of Three Rivers Library System
Tammi Thiem of Genoa has been hired as executive director of the Three Rivers Library System.
Thiem has been director of the Genoa Public Library for eight years. On March 1 she will be replacing Eric Jones, who is retiring after two years of leading the TRLS.
She holds an associate of arts degree from Central Community College in library and information science, as well as a bachelor in library science from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a master of arts in information science and learning technologies from the University of Missouri Columbia.
TRLS works with public and school libraries in northeast Nebraska. TRLS covers 11,199 square miles and serves a population of roughly 855,400. That includes 596 public libraries, school library/media centers, academic libraries and special or institutional libraries.
Pfeifer licensed as associate broker
Laurie Pfeifer has met the requirements to be licensed as associate broker with Thomas Realty and Auction Co. in Aurora.
Pfeifer’s expertise in real estate sales and property management services will continue to benefit the staff and clientele of the company in her new position.
She and her husband, Jim, have three grown sons and 12 grandchildren and have lived in Hamilton County for more than 40 years.
Harkins attends symposium in New Orleans
Dr. Lori A. Harkins of Harkins Eye Clinic in Grand Island recently attended the 69th annual symposium of the New Orleans Academy of Ophthalmology in New Orleans.
Recognized experts from around the world presented the latest in diagnosis, medical management, preoperative evaluation, surgical techniques, clinical outcomes, and postoperative complications management in the fields of cataract, refractive surgery, retina and uveitis.
In addition, research on future developments in these disciplines was presented and discussed, helping attendees gain a better understanding or the management of both common and uncommon medical and surgical diseases of the eye.
Harkins Eye Clinic is located at 830 N. Alpha St. It can be contacted at (308) 384-9148.
Rein to speak on estate planning at meeting
Jim Rein of Grand Island, a CPA who is a partner with KCoe Isom and leads the firm’s Next Gen services group, will be a featured speaker at the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers winter meetings in Grand Cayman Island.
Rein has more than 20 years of experience in consulting, taxation and advisory services for family-owned businesses and will discuss the importance of estate planning in light of the coming elections.
The 2020 MB&WWA Joint Winter Convention will include distributors from Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin and Ohio for five days of informative sessions.
Krolikowski honored for outstanding sales
Pete Krolikowski, a building sales specialist with Cleary Building Corp. in Grand Island, was recently recognized for outstanding sales performance in 2019.
Krolikowski won Cleary’s 20 Years Award.
The award is given to top Cleary sales performers for exhibiting a highly professional sales personality, energy, drive and motivation leading to dedication, leadership and excellence in all aspects of sales.
