Bill, Jerry Adams honored for service to agriculture
Bill Adams and Jerry Adams of Adams Land & Cattle, LLC, in Broken Bow were presented the 2019 NBA Agri-business Recognition award for outstanding service to agriculture by the Nebraska Bankers Association during its Fall Agri-business Conference Sept. 5-6 in Lincoln.
The Adams brothers are the two major principals and board members of Adams Land & Cattle. Jerry is CEO and Bill is chairman of the board. The company now stands as the largest cattle research and development facility in the world and is on the leading edge of cattle and crop production.
Adams Land & Cattle has three feedlots in Nebraska with approximately 130,000 head, and nearly 100,000 head in more than 100 backgrounding locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The company has established policies to control runoff through use of settling basins and holding ponds, applying captured water to farmland, hauling solid waste from the lots to be used as a natural organic fertilizer on crops, establishing a tree belt and an elaborate sprinkler system in the pens for increased cattle comfort and dust control.
Computer technology is also a vital part of the organization with customized cattle programs. Body mass index sorting, feeding and fill mill, farming, heavy equipment operations, processing, maintenance and record keeping rely heavily on automation and computerization.
Lesiak is new director of Friendship House
Tara Lesiak has been named the executive director of the Friendship House Inc. in Grand Island.
Lesiak has nearly 25 years of experience in the nonprofit sector. For the past three years, she has been the director of human resources and quality improvement for the Friendship House programs.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in human and social services administration from Bellevue University in 2005.
A native of McCook, Lesiak lives near Clarks with her husband and six children.
An open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Friendship House Counseling Clinic, 707 W. First St., will welcome Lesiak as the new director.
Wojcik named director of Central Catholic Development Foundation
Jolene Wojcik has been named executive director of the Central Catholic Development Foundation.
Wojcik has had an extensive career in banking, most recently as vice president with Five Points Bank. Originally from Columbus, she graduated from Kearney State College with a degree in business administration and finance.
She is a past board member of the foundation and chaired its largest fundraiser, the Knight dinner and auction. She is a member of the Hope Harbor board and co-chaired its most recent capital campaign. In addition, she is on the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Nebraska’s Board of Directors and is a wish granter. She serves on various committees at St. Mary’s Cathedral and the Diocese of Grand Island.
Wojcik and her husband, Tim, are members of St. Mary’s Cathedral parish and have two daughters who graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic.
