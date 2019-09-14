Lamb achieves Master Service Technician status
Mark Lamb, a Master Service Technician at Tom Dinsdale Automotive in Grand Island, was recently awarded the designation of World Class Technician.
Service technicians can earn the elite status by completing the strict requirements for either the mechanical or body areas of expertise, along with achieving the Master Technician Certification in the required service areas.
A Master Service Technician has earned all eight certifications offered through the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), including engine repair, automatic transmissions, manual drive trains, suspension and steering systems, brakes, electrical systems and heating and air conditioning. Passing of the recertification exam is required every five years to maintain the status.
Lamb is a graduate of the Southeast Community College Automotive Program in Milford. He has nearly nine years experience in the automotive field, all at Tom Dinsdale Automotive. During his tenure, he has earned the titles of Gold, Master and now World Class Technician. He specializes in engine and electrical systems.
Out of the 15 World Class Technicians in the state of Nebraska, three are employees of Tom Dinsdale Automotive, Jerry Klein, a 25-year employee; Josh Johnson, a five-year employee; and Lamb.
Stec attends seminar on implant dentistry
Dr. CJ Stec of Grand Island recently attended a continuing education seminar on implant dentistry.
This course advanced Stec’s ability to make treatment plans and take on more complex dental implant cases. It expands the treatment options for patients as dentists strive to offer the newest methodology available.
Stec practices at Stec Cosmetic and Family Dentistry at 2009 W. Faidley Ave. Call (308) 382-4440 to schedule an appointment.
Hinrichs, Sheridan join Lutz staff in G.I., Hastings
Tyler Hinrichs and Brenden Sheridan have joined the Tech Division of Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, in its Central Nebraska offices.
Hinrichs is a network administrator, responsible for the design, installation, configuration and troubleshooting of network technologies. In addition, he will develop and implement best practices for network solutions.
A graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, he has a bachelor’s degree in information technology, with an emphasis on system administration and a minor in music. He works in both the Grand Island and Hastings Lutz offices.
Sheridan is a service desk engineer, responsible for troubleshooting computer and server discrepancies and responding to any technical inquiries from clients. In addition, he will provide onsite assistance to outsourced IT clients.
He received his bachelor’s degree in information technology from UNK. He works in Lutz’s Grand Island office.
